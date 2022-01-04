Dear Government Idiots: Stop Calling It a Vaccine

All throughout this great land of ours, the Vaccine Wars are raging on. Pro-vax, anti-vax, vax-skeptical, reluctantly vaxxed, vax Nazis…there’s a side for everyone. Many of the arguments are deep and sincere, while many are pure propaganda.

Unfortunately, we’re arguing about the wrong thing.

Here is the first listed Dictionary.com definition of vaccine:

any preparation used as a preventive inoculation to confer immunity against a specific disease, usually employing an innocuous form of the disease agent, as killed or weakened bacteria or viruses, to stimulate antibody production.

That was the definition first used over a year ago when the Covid shots were being rolled out and it’s still being used by the propagandists.

As I have openly shared here many times, I am vaccinated and boosted, as the current phrasing goes. My reasons for that have been explained in previous columns simply because I was in the mood at the time. In the end, however, they’re my reasons and therefore nobody else’s business.

I’ve also used my platform here to routinely condemn mandates and the loose-with-the-truth propaganda that the petty tyrants are using to justify them.

My friends who are in the “vax-skeptical” crowd tend to feel that the vax Nazis have been attempting to sell the public a bill of goods.

And they’re completely correct.

As the Covid shots rolled out in late 2020, Fauci and his cheerleaders were insisting that “vaccines” would stop the virus. Not slow it down. Not weaken the symptoms, but stop it. The sales pitch was that if you got the shot you could say adios to Covid forever.

Oops.

Since the week before Christmas, I’ve known eight people who have gotten Covid. Seven of them were vaccinated and three of those seven were boosted. The eighth had Covid last year.

It is painfully obvious that these mutations are doing whatever the heck they want and we’re just being forced to watch the parade of variants regardless of vaccination status.

Mr. Green wrote of a station in Antarctica breaking out with Covid despite strict vaccination requirements and frequent negative testing before heading to the most remote work duty on Earth.

It’s the 800 lb gorilla of viruses. As a nurse friend of mine has said on many occasions: “We’re all going to get it.”

Despite the fact that it’s plainly clear that we’re all vulnerable and even vaccinated people can still transmit the virus, the commie cabal running Joe Biden’s brain forced Ol’ Drools to say this in public on Tuesday:

BIDEN: "This continues to be a pandemic of the unvaccinated." pic.twitter.com/Oyefbh39wg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 4, 2022

As I and many others have written on countless occasions, the heavy-handed approach to getting people vaccinated isn’t working. Americans — most, anyway — don’t like to be pushed around and we don’t like to be lied to.

It may be too late, but a little honesty might still go a long way.

With that in mind I’ve got a proposal: stop calling it a vaccine. Even though they are still clinging to the primary definition of “vaccine,” the people imploring others to get the shot are now admitting that its main function is to make symptoms milder and help people get over Covid quicker. In essence, it is functioning as a preemptive Z-Pak for the variant du jour.

After over a year of misrepresentation and outright lying, it’s probably too late to win over a lot of hearts and minds. They can probably convince a few people though.

And they will have stopped lying, which is a noble goal even for government people.