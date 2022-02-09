The Morning Briefing: Dems, MSM Busy Tossing Their COVID Failures Into the Memory Hole

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. It’s time that science got to work on meat-based vegetables. I’ll have the bacon kale, Chauncey.

While I am not the most avid moviegoer, I am usually aware of all of the movies getting buzz before the Academy Award nominations. I was a little lost and confused this year, especially with some of the streaming service flicks getting nominations. I feel like we’re in a world without any rules and Flo from Progressive will one day soon be winning all of the awards.

She kinda bugs me.

The Democrats have been pivoting so forcefully on various COVID-related things this past week that I’m surprised they aren’t all dizzy and nauseated, the poor dears. Ivermectin, natural immunity, the efficacy of cloth masks, you name it, they’ve been Team 180. And being the party of the Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, they’ve been trying to erase the memory of their previous, horribly wrong policies.

Of course, their dutiful flying monkeys in the mainstream media have been working overtime to help.

Stacey wrote a great deep-dive about this yesterday:

The memo has gone out: It is time for every cultural institution, politician, and corporate media outlet to pivot on COVID-19. They must reverse their Covidstan policies, advocate a return to normal, and make excuses for the missteps of the health bureaucracy. The speed and shamelessness with which the narrative shift happened are breathtaking, and it can only mean one thing. The internal polling for Democrats in the midterms is beyond dismal, and areas assumed to be safely in the “D” column are at risk. We mustn’t let them get away with the rewrite of history they are attempting.

It’s not just that they’ve been so wrong about so many things, it’s that they were such jackbooted thugs when implementing and enforcing their errant policies. Heck, the Joe Rogan acrimony at Spotify began when he was touting Ivermectin as a treatment. The unhinged left immediately put the wheels in motion to cancel him, as they did with anyone else who went against the now-debunked leftist COVID orthodoxy.

The American left has gotten away with these types of politically-induced memory lapses for far too long, which is precisely the reason they think that they can pull it off again.

The thing is — and I’ve written about this a lot — they’ve been overreaching since they installed the puppet president in the Oval Office, and it’s about to come back to haunt them.

Democrats used COVID to blow up any semblance of election integrity in 2020 and the country has been reeling ever since. That’s on them. Sure, they keep trying to blame Republicans, and they’ll have some success with that in the coastal media bubbles. The misery that they’ve heaped upon the United States in the name of COVID won’t easily be forgotten, especially by the independent voters they were able to con in 2020.

More from Stacey:

Democrats, the health bureaucracy, and the corporate media cannot be allowed to retcon the COVID response over the last two years. We are only beginning to understand the damage to our children and society. The wreckage must be laid directly at their feet.

Again, they will be working overtime to sweep their myriad failures under the rug.

So maybe we buy up all of the brooms.

Everything Isn’t Awful

This woman makes tiny replicas of famous TV sets. This is Jerry Seinfeld's apartment. Mind = blown. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/mWwouizwb6 — Goodable (@Goodable) February 7, 2022

PJ Media

Kruiser’s ‘The Worst of Times’ for the Week of Jan. 31—Feb. 6, 2022

VodkaPundit. Insanity Wrap: Facebook’s Faceplant, Zuck Threatens to Cut Off Europe After HUGE Losses

Wisconsin: Mediagenic Afghan Arrested for Sexual Assault, Mayor Says ‘This Doesn’t Define All Afghan Refugees’

Vaccine Pusher Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Daughter-In-Law Is Top Lobbyist for Big Pharma

There ya go. Evidence Suggests ISIS Behind the Texas Synagogue Hostage Crisis

Louisiana’s Secretary of State Faces Lawsuit Over Election Integrity

Jury Trial Ordered for CNN’s Don Lemon Over Sexual Assault Allegations

This Is Why We Have the Second Amendment

Welcome to the Hunger Games: Olympic Athletes Complain of Horrible Conditions in China’s COVID Gulag

Democrats and the Corporate Media Are Trying to Rewrite the History on Their COVID-19 Response

Colorado Man Sets Fire to His Own House Because ‘Allah Told Him To’

Inspector General Investigating Capitol Police for Improper Surveillance of Lawmakers, Staff and Visitors

Prominent Americans Give Joe Rogan Tough Advice on Surviving Leftist Attacks

‘Tinder Swindler’ Simon Leviev Conned Women Out of Millions in the Craziest Way You’ve Ever Heard

Misogynists and racists, the Democrats. Biden’s Economic ‘Recovery’ Leaves Women Behind

George Washington University President Faces Backlash After Siding With Chinese Communist Party

Iranian Man Decapitates Teen Wife, Smiles as He Strolls Neighborhood With Her Head

Bombshell Email Reveals Plan to Arrest Maskless Students in Loudoun County

Townhall Mothership

Sen. Cotton Demands AG Garland Answer for Lenient Sentence of BLM Rioter

Cops Who Killed Minnesota Man During No-Knock Raid Could Face Criminal Charges

Did You Catch What Was Laughable About MSNBC’s Segment About Canada’s Freedom Convoy?

Shucks. Chris Wallace’s CNN Gig Is Not Going Well

EXCLUSIVE: Teachers Pulled Mask Over 4th Grader’s Nose, Called Him Rude and Disrespectful Over Mask Refusal – Then Charged Dad With Trespassing for Picking Him Up

Cori Bush Prepares to Make Life Harder for Democrats Ahead of 2022 Midterms

After Chaos, Drama, and a Circular Firing Squad, Kansas Republicans Override Democrat Governor’s Veto of Redistricting Map

CT governor says you can’t be tough on crime “if you’re weak on guns”

Cam&Co. No-knock warrants and the Second Amendment

Bill introduced to side step budgets, fund CDC to conduct anti-gun research

Army investigation: White House, State ignored Pentagon — and botched Afghanistan retreat

Christie: “Inexperienced” Ron DeSantis should give straight answers about boosters and January 6

The estimated cost of California’s high speed rail system is now up to $105 billion

Columnist Damon Linker seems upset that the Right is pouncing on Democrats whether they lift COVID restrictions or not

The Sun-Sentinel editorial board is just mad because it can’t date Christina Pushaw

‘Are you out of your MINDS’?! Ron Coleman puts DHS on BLAST for including shady AF tidbit in summary of ‘terrorism threat to U.S. homeland’

VIP

#MeToo: Republican Fundraising Pitches Need to Move Into the 21st Century

Well, I Won’t Defend Mitch McConnell Anymore

Joe Rogan Has One Important Quality That All of the Wannabe Gatekeepers Don’t

It’s Starting to Feel Like the Hunter Biden Administration, Isn’t It?

CDC Posts Blank Vaccine Card on Website, Making Widespread Fraud a Certainty

Joe Biden Keeps Violating His Zero-Tolerance Misconduct Policy

GOLD I Am Very Confused About the Stacey Abrams Photo

Around the Interwebz

Byron Allen To Bid For NFL’s Denver Broncos

What on Earth is going on with Peloton?

Is This the End of the Cannonball Run?

Bee Me

Olympic Skier Makes Incredible Jump Over Concentration Camp Prison Yard https://t.co/mC5Um8HkPC — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 8, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery