Iranian Man Decapitates Teen Wife, Smiles as He Strolls Neighborhood With Her Head

Can we stop playing nice and admit Islam is hundreds of years behind the rest of the world?

A gruesome video shows an Iranian “man” smiling as he tours a neighborhood showing off his wife’s severed head in one hand and a large knife in his other.

Heartbreaking. Today in Iran; This man is holding his 17 yr old wife’s head after beheading her. She had fled to Turkey to be safe but was forced back.

In Iran, a father who beheaded his 14 yr old daughter got 8 yr prison but a woman who removed her hijab got 24 years.#LetUsTalk pic.twitter.com/oPy5gIY2Gn — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) February 5, 2022

Husband of the year Sajjad Heydari decapitated his wife in an “honor killing.” What did the 17-year-old woman do to deserve this? She was sick of being abused.

According to the New York Post, Mona Heydari married her cousin Sajjad when she was 12 years old. She was a victim of ongoing domestic abuse. She wanted a divorce but was pressed to remain with her cousin/husband for the sake of their 3-year-old child.

FACT-O-RAMA! Iran currently allows girls as young as 13 years old to get married.

Mona decided she’d had enough beatings and moved to Turkey to escape her husband’s abuse. She allegedly found it difficult to live in a foreign country and came back. That’s when her husband and his brother decided an “honor killing” was necessary. The two brothers tied up her hands and cut off her head.

Even though the young woman’s head is blurred, the video and pictures are gruesome. GRAPHIC WARNING.

Sajjad Heydari then decided to show the people in his neighborhood what he had done. The video shows him proudly smiling as he walks barefoot through a residential neighborhood in the city of Ahvaz, carrying his wife’s head. He allegedly disposed of the body before his macabre parade.

Iranian police cited “family differences” as the motive for the murder. The husband and brother have both been arrested.

Iran shut down the news site Rokna for airing the video, according to Iran International. Maybe they should focus on stopping honor killings. Iran sees 375 to 450 so-called honor killings per year. Many go unreported.

Abbas Hosseini-Pouya, the prosecutor general for the city of Ahvaz, was quoted as saying that Mona sent pictures of herself in Turkey to her husband, and that set off his “negative emotions.”

Wives aren’t the only victims of “honor killings.” Young, gay men have been killed by their families too.

Remember, Islam is the “religion of peace” and anything you say criticizing it makes you an “Islamophobe.”