Jury Trial Ordered for CNN’s Don Lemon Over Sexual Assault Allegations

In 2019, CNN’s Don Lemon was accused of sexual assault. After more than two years of delays due to a lengthy discovery process and COVID-19, Lemon will soon be going to court. An order for a jury trial was entered into the court system on Dec. 20, 2021, by a federal judge in New York. Lemon reportedly was opposed to a jury trial and had asked for a bench trial, which would have left his fate up to a judge.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed by Dustin Hice in August of 2019 in Suffolk County Court, “[Lemon] put his hand down the front of his own shorts, and vigorously rubbed his genitalia, removed his hand and shoved his index and middle fingers into Plaintiff’s mustache and under Plaintiff’s nose.”

The incident is alleged to have occurred in a Hamptons bar in 2018.

“Lemon intensely pushed his fingers against Plaintiff’s face under Plaintiff’s nose,” the lawsuit continues, “forcing Plaintiff’s head thrust backward as Defendant repeatedly asked Plaintiff ‘Do you like p—y or d–k?’ While saying this, Mr. Lemon continued to shove his fingers into Plaintiff’s face with aggression and hostility.”

Don Lemon has denied wrongdoing, but a witness says he allegedly saw the incident described in the lawsuit.

This news comes on the heels of CEO Jeff Zucker’s resignation and the firing of Chris Cuomo.