CNN’s Don Lemon May End up in Court Next Year Over Sexual Assault Charge

Two years ago, CNN’s Don Lemon was accused of sexually charged assault, but due to a lengthy discovery process and COVID-related delays, he hasn’t ended up in court yet. But the attorney for the man accusing Lemon told Fox News Digital that the case might finally reach court next year.

Dustin Hice has accused “CNN Tonight” host Lemon of assault and battery at a Long Island bar in the summer of 2018.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed in August of 2019 in Suffolk County Court, “[Lemon] put his hand down the front of his own shorts, and vigorously rubbed his genitalia, removed his hand and shoved his index and middle fingers into Plaintiff’s mustache and under Plaintiff’s nose.”

“Lemon intensely pushed his fingers against Plaintiff’s face under Plaintiff’s nose,” the lawsuit continues, “forcing Plaintiff’s head thrust backward as Defendant repeatedly asked Plaintiff ‘Do you like p—y or d–k?’ While saying this, Mr. Lemon continued to shove his fingers into Plaintiff’s face with aggression and hostility.”

Don Lemon has denied wrongdoing, but a witness says he allegedly saw the incident described in the lawsuit.

“I’m not doing this for notoriety or fame, I’m doing this because I’m standing up for myself and what I believe in,” Hice told Fox News last year. “I’ve grown a new respect for people dealing with mental health issues because stress, depression, anxiety, those are all very serious things. It consumed my life.”

CNN is also dealing with accusations of sexual harassment against anchor Chris Cuomo. The network also infamously allowed Jeffrey Toobin to return to the network after a brief absence following the infamous Zoom call incident where he exposed himself in a call with colleagues from the New Yorker.

I think there’s something in the water there at CNN.

