Bombshell Email Reveals Plan to Arrest Maskless Students in Loudoun County

School mask mandates have recently been lifted in New Jersey and in Delaware. Massachusetts is also considering lifting its mandate.

But in Loudoun County, Va., students who attempt to enter school maskless could face arrest. According to a leaked email, a security official for Loudoun County Public Schools coached principals on obtaining a warrant to arrest students who attempted to enter school maskless.

The email was sent on Feb. 1, by John Clark, the Director of Safety and Security for Loudoun County Public Schools to the district’s principals.

“If you determine that an individual should be trespassed then a school admin representative, in conjunction with S&S Coordinator Rich Thomas, will proceed to the magistrate to swear out a trespass summons/warrant,” the email says. “School admin will meet Rich Thomas at the Safety & Security office and then proceed to the magistrate, which is located next to our office.”

Clark’s directive blatantly defies Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order empowering parents to opt their kids out of school mask mandates.

Related: Leftist Loudon County Wants to Suspend Maskless Kids, But Not a Transgender Rapist



The email says that if a warrant is obtained it “will be served by law enforcement,” within 24 hours. The email also provided steps to prevent school access to parents.

“Parents should only be admitted at your discretion,” Clark wrote. He also recommended schools establish “outdoor parent gathering areas,” for parents picking up students, and restrict access to entrances.

“While parents have certain educational rights they do NOT have the right to enter your school without proper vetting and permission,” Clark wrote.

This was sent out by ⁦@LCPSOfficial⁩ to all Principals in Loudoun County this afternoon. And these people think they’re on the right side of science and history. . . pic.twitter.com/8jnUR01eWq — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) February 7, 2022

This bombshell comes days after Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler claimed that reports that the district was seeking legal action against maskless students were false.

“LCPS does not have the authority to arrest or charge any suspended students or their parents for trespassing,” Ziegler said. “Furthermore, LCPS has not requested that local law enforcement charge any student with trespassing in connection with recent suspensions.”

Loudoun County is currently being sued over its school mask mandates in a lawsuit backed by Gov. Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares.