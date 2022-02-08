Prominent Americans Give Joe Rogan Tough Advice on Surviving Leftist Attacks

Joe Rogan was in trouble the moment he gave the Left what they wanted: a bend of the knee. Now, prominent Americans who have dealt with the Left’s destructive forces before have some advice for Rogan.

The popular podcaster, comedian, and UFC host was last seen apologizing to his listeners and Spotify for discussing issues on his show that the Leftist woke mob determined were COVID-19 “misinformation.” His politically nuclear guests, who are both experts on COVID-19 and the mRNA injections, said things that did not comport with the Left and the government’s (same difference) idea of what constitutes COVID-19 “settled science.”

Rogan gave Spotify veto rights over his content, allowing them to place warnings on his podcast for content too impure for Leftists to hear and to delete several episodes that the spoken-word and music platform’s woke employees and others found off-putting.

In my piece called Joe Rogan Apologized and Now He’ll Have Hell to Pay, I predicted his bend of the knee would land him in bigger trouble and hurt everyone else.

The beast is never satisfied.

Far from mollifying the Left, his apology only emboldened them to demand more.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki called on Spotify to cast down further pain on Rogan in hopes that “all major tech platforms and all major news sources for that matter be responsible and be vigilant … we want every platform to continue doing more,” she said.

Sheesh, why would the government calling on their toadies in Big Tech to censor content they don’t like be a problem? Calm down, people — that wouldn’t contradict the First Amendment or anything, would it? When the government commands it, you’re darned tootin’ it is.

Now, Rogan has apologized again, this time for saying the “n” word in his podcast while discussing comedians and others who have used the word. Instead of putting a mask on the word by calling it the “n” word, Rogan simply said it. He called it the “most regretful and painful thing that I’ve ever had to talk about publicly.”

Back then, he believed that quoting jokes was okay. But not anymore. White people can never say that word because “it’s racist and toxic,” Rogan told his Instagram audience in his latest apology.

But some Americans who know all too well what it’s like when the Left tries to destroy you have laid some tough love on Joe Rogan.

President Trump, of all people, weighed in. Trump said the podcast host is an “interesting and popular guy” but he’s “got to stop apologizing to the Fake News and the Radical Left.” The former president asked, “How many ways can you say you’re sorry, Joe?” He continued, “Joe, just go about what you do so well and don’t let them make you look weak and frightened.” Trump ended with some encouragement: “That’s not you and it never will be!”

Rogan doesn’t like Trump. He was an early Bernie Sanders supporter. In this current situation, however, Trump’s advice is spot on.

Steven Crowder of “Louder with Crowder” fame urged Rogan to stop apologizing, “Apologies are an exercise in futility. They have no intention of forgiveness.” He would know. The Left has come for him, too.

The same advice came from James O’Keefe of Project Veritas, who sent his advice in a blast email since the Left has jettisoned him from most of their platforms for telling stories they don’t like. Sound familiar, Joe?

O’Keefe told the audience at his Project Veritas Experience that Joe should “double down, double down.” He pointed his finger at the camera and made it personal. “Joe Rogan, you have all the power. They have no power. You have all the power. Stop apologizing.”

Just stop apologizing. Take Trump’s advice: “Go about what you do so well.”