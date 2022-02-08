Biden's Economic 'Recovery' Leaves Women Behind

While our nation is still recovering jobs lost by the pandemic shutdowns of 2020, Joe Biden is nevertheless using any opportunity he can to boast about the historic “job creation” occurring.

Though many have called Biden out for taking credit for old jobs coming back, rather than being created, one thing I’m sure Biden won’t accept credit for is that men are rejoining the workforce at a significantly higher rate than women.

According to the most recent jobs report, the men’s labor force participation rate was up to 70% in January, but the women’s rate only went up to 58%—a significant gender gap.

The root of this problem is that schools and child care schedules are hopelessly unreliable thanks to the lack of child care workers and unpredictable school shutdowns.

“Issues with schools and daycare centers kept women, who are typically primary caregivers to children, out of the workforce throughout the pandemic — and it’s still happening,” claims Axios. “This holds back the economic recovery, keeping women on the sidelines at a time when companies are desperate to hire.”

This is not the first time we’ve learned that Biden’s ‘recovery” seems to favor a select few. Last month we learned that black Americans have also been left behind.