The Morning Briefing: Nick Searcy Is On a Mission to Destroy Dems' Jan. 6 Lies

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Oxtail soup never goes well with ennui.

The battle to counter the tsunami flood of false narratives coming from the mainstream media is a 24/7 affair that never ends. The power of traditional media is waning, to be sure, but it’s still very strong.

And everyone in the MSM is a full-time advocate for the Democratic party.

For over a year now, they’ve been peddling Nancy Pelosi’s concussed version of what happened at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The kangaroo court in the House of Representatives that’s trying to brand all Trump supporters as domestic terrorists is championed daily by members of the press who laughingly refer to themselves as “journalists.”

There are many people out there who tell a different tale than what the Democrats have been selling but they’ve been kept in the shadows until now.

Actor/director Nick Searcy (Justified, The Shape of Water) has given them a voice in his latest film, the documentary Capitol Punishment.

Victoria recently wrote a great article about the movie for us which featured a quote from Searcy that sums things up rather succinctly:

“Everything that we are being told [about Jan. 6] is a lie and Americans are being persecuted to support that lie,”

Bingo.

Nick joined me on my Kruiser Kabana podcast this week to talk about the movie, offering some additional context to the dark subject matter. These podcast episodes are usually for VIP subscribers only but I have decided to leave it on the other side of the paywall for a couple of weeks to give more people a chance to hear this important version of what went on that day.

It’s an intense film to watch. I feel that it’s also a necessary film to watch. If you haven’t already seen it you’ll definitely want to after hearing my interview with Nick.

Since I’ve already mentioned our VIP program, I may as well take a moment to once again sing its praises. Well, I’ve got a little help this time. Athena Thorne is one of our newest writers and she provided a newcomer’s perspective on what we’re working to build here:

My point is that I didn’t even realize how much news I wasn’t being told until I joined the incredible staff of professional journalists here at PJ Media. It was, as Don Rumsfeld once explained, one of those things I didn’t know I didn’t know. Thank God for PJ Media and outlets like it who keep this information alive and available. Of course, Big Left isn’t going to stand idly by while PJ Media tells the world what they’re up to. Editor Paula Bolyard detailed some of the attacks they’ve been launching on sites like this one. From the Biden administration sending lists of banned subjects to social media giants, to those platforms throttling our traffic, to tech infrastructure companies refusing services to sites with which they disagree, it’s a constant battle for conservative news services to stay online.

We are not only fighting to save conservative journalism, we’re also building a community of like-minded patriots. Several of them will be joining Stephen Green and me at CPAC next month for some extracurricular fun. Mr. Green and I are constantly marveling at the fact that we get to call this work.

The VIP program has given us a platform to freely expand our multimedia presence with podcasts, videos, and the live “Five O’Clock Somewhere” chat that we two Steves do for three hours every Thursday. Nick has been on my podcast before and he’ll be on again soon. The weekly “Unwoke” podcast that Kevin Downey Jr. and I do has now evolved into a live stand-up tour. A VIP subscription doesn’t just support journalism, it’s an integral part of the overall expansion of all conservative entertainment.

And it’s cheaper than Netflix. Much cheaper.

It’s practically a steal right now when you sign up using the promo code AMERICAFIRST and receive a 25% discount.

Come hang out with us. We won’t tell anybody where you are.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Winter is making some people nicer.

We 💙 this fun, neighborly trend. This blue dinosaur was spotted shoveling snow on Northview Road in Rocky River. The mom of two said she is shoveling the entire street and was inspired by the Lakewood unicorn. pic.twitter.com/deKDfuw7IR — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) January 25, 2022

PJ Media

[No Paywall!] The Kruiser Kabana Episode 167: Nick Searcy Discusses Destroying MSM Jan. 6 Narrative In ‘Capitol Punishment’

VodkaPundit. Biden to ‘Expedite’ Bringing More Afghan Refugees to U.S.

Sacre Bleu! The Commie Battle For Canada Has Begun

I Hope Neil Young Will Remember, Spotify Don’t Need Him Around Anyhow

DeSantis Aims to Fix Failure to Prosecute Florida Election Crimes

Imitating Islam: The Left’s Hate for the Christian Cross

I’ve Learned Some Wild Stuff Since I Came to PJ Media

Good Grief! Charlie Brown Voice Actor Kills Himself

They’ll be canceled now. Prominent Doctors Argue Masks for Kids Should Be Optional: ‘Give Them Their Childhood Back’

About Those Free COVID-19 Tests Joe Biden Sent You…

CHAZ’s Rapping BLM Warlord Has a New Side Hustle – Fighting Sexual Assault Lawsuits in Seattle

Bronx College Student Caught Selling Illegal Guns–What Will NYC’s New Liberal Trio Do About It?

Biden’s Bad Poll Numbers Could Get Worse

Putin Has America Right Where He Wants It: Weak and Virtually Alone

Woman Sneaks Ivermectin Into Hospital, Saves Husband’s Life

I smell expensive, taxpayer-funded promises…Biden to Meet With CEOs to Hype Build Back Better

Canada and the U.S.: What a Difference!

Biden’s Bad Poll Numbers Could Get Worse

He got the idea from Biden. Putin Adds Likely Election Foe Navalny to List of ‘Terrorists’

Bombshell Documents Debunk Fauci Narrative on COVID Origin

Biden Administration Finally Withdraws Vaccine Mandate Rule. But Not Really

Townhall Mothership

Larry O. Jim Acosta Has Thoughts About the Soviet Union

Mom Sticks Up to Virginia’s Largest School District on Mask Mandates

Trial Lawyers And The Elite Left: A Love Story

EXCLUSIVE: DHS Secretary Had a Disastrous Meeting with Border Patrol Agents

Fauci Puts Two-Year-Olds on Notice: Prepare for up to Three Doses of the COVID Vaccine

The times they are a changin’. Must Watch: VA Republican Lights up Dems for Calling GOP ‘Racist’ and ‘Sexist’

Kira. California Redistricting Gives Republicans a Chance to Flip Another Seat, and a Primary Contender Is Already Creating Buzz

ATF raids Amish farmer, seizes guns

Cam&Co. No way, San Jose: 2A activists fight new infringements

The NYC Second Amendment infringement case you’re not hearing about

Time for another top Democrat to suggest that the midterms might not be legitimate

New: Two more men arrested in England for Congregation Beth Israel terror attack

Study suggests kids who don’t attend pre-K do better in reading and math

Marc Elias calls Spotify a ‘disgraceful company’ because they ‘chose Joe Rogan over Neil Young’

Deadspin adds editor’s note clarifying that ‘young, white guy’ Mike McDaniel is actually biracial

‘Things are *not* normal’: Chris Hayes gets fact-checked over his thread going after the ‘done with Covid’ crowd

VIP

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Ranking the Bond Movies: Part 004 (Popcorn Thrills)

How Radical Will Biden’s Supreme Court Choice Be? A Short List

What Finally Got Breyer to Retire?

On Resilience and the Overlooked Ones of the Pandemic

These 4 Red States Recovered All the Jobs They Lost During the Pandemic

Why Did Joe Biden Build His Hollywood Oval Office Set? An Answer Emerges.

FLASHBACK: 2018 Dems Said President Must Wait Until After the Midterms to Replace a Supreme Court Justice

GOLD DC Outsider: Ep.48 Everyone Is Missing the Real Story of the Biden/Doocy InsultGate Scandal

Around the Interwebz

‘Good Omens’: Cast Confirmed For Season 2 Of Neil Gaiman’s Amazon Fantasy Series

Voter-ID laws are not the ‘new Jim Crow’

Valve confirms Steam Deck shipment, review dates: By the end of February

US Air Force spends $60 million on supersonic commercial airliner

Why Is February Spelled So Strangely?

Bee Me

With Train Robberies, No Electricity, No Gasoline Automobiles, California Tries Rebranding With Vintage Old West Theme https://t.co/fHoMn1tJwZ — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 26, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery