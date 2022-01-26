These 4 Red States Recovered All the Jobs They Lost During the Pandemic

Red states with conservative leadership have been under assault from the liberal media for their coronavirus strategies, but they’re getting the last laugh on the economic front.

Texas, Arizona, Utah, and Idaho fully recovered all of the jobs they lost during the pandemic, according to an analysis from Fitch Ratings.

Even CNN Business admitted that California and New York had some of the worst recovery numbers in the ratings, with a measly 60% and 70% of jobs recovered.

These numbers are more predictable than the sun rising in the east every morning.

Although the four conservative states did have some version of coronavirus-related regulations at the beginning of the pandemic, they quickly became beacons of freedom and prosperity.

For starters, these states encouraged people to be productive members of society — as opposed to slacking off and watching Dr. Phil and Tiger King all day — as soon as possible. All four of the economically successful states let their stay-at-home orders expire in May 2020, instead of waiting until June or later. In addition, Arizona and Idaho both offered return-to-work bonuses to incentivize people to revive the economy.

Naturally, the left maligned the states’ motives for reopening, rather than recognize that constant living in fear can have far worse consequences than the virus itself.

Arguably, the entire premise of an order telling people to stay inside when they should have been told to exercise and lose weight was borderline criminal. Still, the conservative states came out on top for waking up from the mass hysteria the earliest.

Of those who were stuck under the tyrannical rule of Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Hell) and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-Hell with hot dog stands), many were excited to flee to the less insane territories.

On an individual level, it’s impossible for everyone to have gotten a job once again right away, but these superstar states also saw tremendous population growth. According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, Texas ranked #1, Arizona #3, Idaho #4, and Utah #5 in population growth from July 1, 2020, to July 1, 2021.

Americans are voting with their feet and moving from blue states to red ones because they understand that conservative leadership has no interest in controlling their lives. Businesses ranging from Tesla to Gordon Ramsay Restaurants have moved operations to Texas and other locations that have both the talent and economic freedom necessary to thrive.

President Joe Biden attempts to tout these recovery numbers by saying that national job growth is stellar. “We created 6 million new jobs — more jobs in one year than at any time before,” he said at a news conference last week.

The truth is that he owes those semi-flattering numbers to Republican governors who went against the grain despite being portrayed as vicious “anti-science” monsters. Instead, in their states, people were able to carry on with their lives and provide for their families once again.