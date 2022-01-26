Bronx College Student Caught Selling Illegal Guns, What Will NYC's New Liberal Trio Do About It?

Shakor Rodriguez, a 23-year-old college student from the Bronx, was busted for selling 73 guns to undercover cops. Fifty-nine of the guns were loaded. Four are what some people would consider “assault weapons.” He also sold over 40 high-capacity magazines, including drum mags, like the kind recently used to murder two New York Police Dept. (NYPD) officers in Harlem. Rodriguez is facing over 300 charges.

Rodriguez would bring the guns from Tennessee where he was a student at Austin Peay State University, which is located in Clarksville. He’d load them into duffel bags and take a bus from Tennessee to the Bronx where he would sell them on the street near his home. He would also sell them in Manhattan on Allen St.

“The defendant allegedly brought these semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines up from the south, sometimes transporting them in a duffel bag by bus. Dozens of the firearms were loaded and four are considered assault weapons,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark released in a statement. “The NYPD worked diligently to intercept these deadly weapons before they hit our streets. Bronxites are dying from gunfire and we cannot tolerate one more illegal gun in our community.”

The entire sting operation lasted from July 2020 to Dec. 2021. Police are still looking into where Rodriguez bought the weapons.

Bravo. But here is where it gets interesting.

New York governor Kathy Hochul recently blathered on about the scourge of illegal weapons flooding the streets of New York. NYC mayor Eric Adams recently released his plan to fight illegal guns in the Big Apple. Even New York City’s new Soros-back District Attorney (DA) Alvin Bragg, picked a new “gun violence prevention czar.” All three of these new, liberal “leaders” have been vocal about their desire to bring down gun violence in New York City.

Now they’ve got one of the people contributing to that flooding. But he isn’t what your typical pinko pictures when they think of an illegal “gun salesman.”

Rodriguez is a minority and also a college student. He is a darling to the left.

FACT-O-RAMA! A Shakor Rodriguez of Clarksville, Tenn. received a PPP loan of over $20,000 in 2021 for a “real estate” business with one employee.

The libs can’t blame his gun-selling vocation on “poverty.” He is a student at a college out-of-state. Nor can they blame it on “white supremacy.” They might actually have to hold the student of color responsible for his crimes.

Or will they?

DA Bragg, like every other Soros-funded, pinko DA is soft on crime. Minorities in Chicago can’t buy a stint in jail. Even the violent offenders aren’t spending much if any, time behind bars.

FACT-O-RAMA! Out-of-state tuition at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tenn. is $8,323.50 for 12 credit hours. Rodriguez sold the guns for $1,000-$1,500 each. This means the guns alone would bring in no less than $73,000, and that’s not counting the high-cap mags. Cha-ching! That means Rodriguez could easily pay for four years of college in one haul and still have mad stacks left over.

Hochul, Adams, and Bragg are now in a position where they have to decide how they prosecute a young minority college student. Two NYPD cops are dead from an illegal gun with an illegal, 50-round drum magazine (New York state has outlawed magazines that hold more than 10 rounds).

Everyone is watching to see how seriously Hochul, Adams, and Bragg are about reducing “illegal gun violence.” They caught a pretty big fish. Let’s see if they throw him back or hold him responsible for his crimes. I have a feeling a lot of other NYC “gun salesmen” are watching to see what they can expect if they get caught.