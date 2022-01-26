Bombshell Documents Debunk Fauci Narrative on COVID Origin

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s reputation has taken a massive beating throughout the pandemic. Once he was the most trusted public official; now, 46.3 percent of Americans think he should resign, including a large majority of Republicans and Independents.

His reputation is likely to take another hit as new bombshell documents prove that Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was warned in the early weeks of the pandemic that the COVID-19 virus may have originated in a lab, even though he went on to spend over a year publicly dismissing the lab leak theory.

Fox New’s Brett Baier reviewed the documents on “Special Report” Tuesday night. Based on the evidence, Fauci was told on Jan. 27, 2020, that his NIAID had been “indirectly funding” the Wuhan Institute of Virology through a scientific non-profit called EcoHealth, which was working with novel coronaviruses. Several days later, Dr. Kristian Andersen, a virologist at the Scripps Lab, informed Fauci that COVID-19 appeared to be engineered and not natural.

“Andersen added that the situation needed to be looked at more closely,” reports Fox News, “at which point Fauci organized an all hands on deck conference call with colleagues where he was told that risky experiments with the novel coronavirus may not have gone through proper biosafety review and oversight.”

Fauci quickly organized a conference call with dozens of virologists worldwide. “Notes from the meeting obtained by Special Report reveal that suspicions of the lab leak theory were suppressed over concerns of how the public would react to news of possible Chinese government involvement. ”

According to the report, a consensus was reached on the call to suppress the lab leak theory because it would add “fuel to the conspiracists.”

It seems these documents show that the virologists were more concerned about PR problems for China than being honest with the public.

As we know, the virologists failed to stop the lab leak theory from gaining steam. But anyone who suggested the lab leak theory was a possibility was deemed to be a conspiracy theorist — including President Trump. Posts suggesting COVID may have originated in a lab were promptly censored on social media … that is, until last spring, when evidence had surfaced proving the theory was likely.

Despite that evidence, several officials still stand by the theory that the virus came from nature.

Personally, I stand by the theory these officials care more about protecting China and their own reputations than being honest with the public.