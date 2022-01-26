Biden to 'Expedite' Bringing More Afghan Refugees to U.S.

Refugees from Presidentish Joe Biden’s bungled Afghanistan bugout could be brought to the U.S. even faster and in greater numbers, according to a National Security Council official speaking to Fox News on Wednesday.

The unnamed NSC spokesperson bragged that the White House “has surged resources and forged creative solutions to vet, screen, and process SIV [Special Immigrant Visa] applicants at an unprecedented pace.”

Just yesterday the State Department said it is already “overwhelmed” with refugees and that “we’ve been hiring a lot of people to work as case managers and support people for housing.”

We can’t get the Secretary of Transportation to unsnarl the port situation in Los Angeles, vax mandates are about to collapse trade with Canada, jobs haven’t recovered yet inflation is surging… but this stuff the administration has time to expedite.

The State Department admitted back in November that “as many as 14,000 U.S. legal permanent residents remain in Afghanistan,” but their fates don’t seem to matter much to Presidentish Joe Biden.

Recommended: Neil Young Tells Spotify to Dump Joe Rogan — or Else!

Meanwhile, PJ Media’s own Robert Spencer reported on Tuesday that “an Afghan refugee known only as Tariq (many Afghans use only one name) was convicted on Monday of the sexual assault of a three-year-old girl at Quantico Marine Corps Base in Virginia.”

In his own defense, Tariq explained that “his conduct was acceptable in his culture.”

Tariq’s case is just one of numerous examples of what happens when Washington fails to properly vet incoming refugees. Daniel Greenfield reported in November for Jihad Watch:

The Biden administration had set out to quickly move Afghan refugees through a pipeline from Muslim countries hosting them that didn’t want them to the U.S. And with huge unprecedented numbers of migrants with little in the way of paperwork and a narrow time frame, there was no time for any of that.

Most all the refugees were “waved through” the process as Biden’s Afghanistan bugout descended into chaos, according to Greenfield.

With the new “expedited” process for refugees currently scattered across the Middle East, it seems unlikely that the vetting process will improve.