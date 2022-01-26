Sacre Bleu! The Commie Battle For Canada Has Begun

Step aside, Australia, because Canada has decided to embrace some western communism as well.

In Canada’s latest pinko move, Quebec now requires shoppers have vax passports to enter stores larger than 16,000 feet, (think Costco, Walmart, etc.).

If you're in Quebec, you will not be permitted to shop unaccompanied in supermarkets because you are prohibited from buying anything that isn't a pharmaceutical product or food — if you're unvaccinated. pic.twitter.com/toeBrgUbQm — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 26, 2022

As if that isn’t bad enough, there is a humiliating little exemption. The unvaxxed are allowed to shop in these big box stores for food and medicine, but only with a store escort, whose job is to make sure you don’t shop for anything else.

Walmart stores in Quebec 🇨🇦 now require those who do not provide proof of vaccination to wait to be escorted to the pharmacy by an associate. This is cruel and humiliating treatment. Is it time to #BoycottWalmart? @WalmartCanada @Walmart pic.twitter.com/BTJXIC75Lq — Rowan (@canmericanized) January 24, 2022

All to make life harder for those who choose not to get vaccinated.

“The hope is making shopping more difficult will push more holdouts to get the jab,” Canadian Broadcasting Corp.’s (CBC) Valeria Cori-Manocchio reported.

FACT-O-RAMA! Canadian authorities admitted to secretly tracking the movement of 33 million cell phones during the nation’s COVID-19 lockdown. Canada’s current population is roughly 38 million people.

Maybe someone should tell Canada what the U.S. has known since May of 2020; lockdowns don’t work. Sixty-six percent of New Yorkers who came down with the Bat-Stew Flu were locked down.

I’ll make it easy for Quebecers to understand: les confinements ne fonctionnent. 66% des New-Yorkais qui ont contracté la grippe Bat-Stew étaient confinés.

Here is another clown-slap to the unvaxxed, Quebec’s Premier (think governor) François Legault recently hit the unvaxxed with a fine. An unvaxxed tax.

“A health contribution will be charged to all adults that don’t want to get vaccinated. We are there now,” Legault stated. “Those who refuse to get the shot bring a financial burden to hospital staff and Quebecers. The 10 percent of the population can’t burden the 90 percent.”

He hasn’t said when the fines will start or how much they will be, but suggested it would be “more than $50-$100.”

The provinces of Ontario and Quebec have instilled some of the world’s harshest lockdowns in response to omicron, which is more contagious but less deadly than any previous variant of COVID.

Canada is slowly coming out of its latest brutal lockdown. As of this week, restaurants are finally allowed to open again, but at a 50% maximum capacity.

Quebec imposed a 10 p.m.- 5 a.m. curfew from January to May 2021. They reimposed it on Dec. 31, 2021 until Jan. 16, 2022. Getting caught outside of the home during curfew “without a good reason” brought a fine of up to $6,000.

Canadians are fighting back. Tens of thousands of truckers are convening in Canada’s capital, Ottawa, in the province of Ontario. They are fed up with COVID-related mandates, specifically, the rule that Canadian truckers returning from the U.S. need to quarantine for 14 days. This has all resulted in even more supply chain issues.

If you haven’t been watching the commie chaos in Australia, another former English Dominion, you should. Riots rage frequently. Police are using brutal, violent tactics against their own citizens, including kids. COVID camps are a real thing in Australia. Canadians would be foolish to think it can’t happen to them, and Americans need to realize we don’t need communism in North America.