The Morning Briefing: GOP Dreams of Election Victory Revenge Porn Are a Bit Premature

For those of us on the political right in America, the emotions are all over the place these days. On the one hand, we’re mired in all of the misery that the problematic puppet in the Oval Office is heaping upon the Republic. Because we’re on the right, we aren’t shielded by the preternatural delusion that cocoons the Democrats’ feelings. We are aware of and experiencing it all.

On the other hand, all of this misery is setting up the Republican party for a big midterm elections year.

Despite the fact that I have been high atop the “Don’t count your chickens before they hatch,” soapbox many times in the past year, I also lapse into periods of reverie where all I do is dream about what life might be like if the GOP does happen to have a big night on Nov. 8.

It’s all about balance.

Today is a soapbox day.

There is a lot of bold talk going on about what might happen if the Republicans take back the House and — this is an even bigger if — the Senate in November.

Early in December — almost a full year away from the midterms — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy talked about a little quid pro quo with the Democrats when it comes to committee assignments. McCarthy was way out over his skis on that one, seeming to presume that he would be Speaker with the remarks.

Yesterday, Matt wrote about some interesting remarks that Newt Gingrich made:

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says that the January 6 Select Committee has broken several laws, and its members could face jail time should the GOP take back Congress in November. “You’re gonna have a Republican majority in the House, a Republican majority in the Senate. And all these people who’ve been so tough and so mean and so nasty are going to be delivered subpoenas for every document, every conversation, every tweet, every email,” Gingrich told Maria Bartiromo on her Fox News show on Sunday. Gingrich accused the committee of “running over the law” and “pursuing innocent people” without justification. “It’s basically a lynch mob,” Gingrich said.

I would like nothing better than to see every member of that kangaroo court committee rounded up and sent to wherever it is the United States would use as a gulag (I nominate Sacramento, CA) and left there to rot for having subjected the country their pathetic diaper-filling tantrum. If it were possible though, there are a few thousand dominoes that have to fall in the sequence before that one gets toppled.

I’m not nearly as optimistic as many conservatives that the GOP’s chances to take back the Senate are good. Even if it does happen, the new “majority” will probably be as slim as the one the Democrats have now, and without the benefit of a vice president of the same party to be a tie-breaking vote.

My biggest worry about getting too caught up in Future Think is that it may induce complacency. Just because the Democrats really, really should lose an election doesn’t mean that they will. We’re all aware of their ability to adapt on the fly and play fast and loose with the law. They know they’re in trouble this year, so you can bet they are feverishly working to bend whatever rules they need to.

There is definitely a big prize that we should be using as motivation but looking beyond that prize is fraught with danger. There’s plenty to focus on before we get there.

