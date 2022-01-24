He Don’t Lie: Eric Clapton Makes Quite the Statement About Vaxxed People

Legendary rocker Eric Clapton has been a staunch COVID-19 anti-vaxxer since his frightening experience with the AstraZeneca vaccine last year, which he called “disastrous.”

Since then he has recorded a couple of anti-COVID-restrictions songs, earning the ire of many faithful COVIDians. But now, new comments he’s made about those who have chosen to get vaccinated are likely to cause an even bigger stir, as he has suggested that anyone who’s been vaccinated against COVID is a victim of “mass formation hypnosis.”

“Whatever the memo was, it hadn’t reached me,” the rocker said in an interview with The Real Music Observer. “Then I started to realize there was really a memo, and a guy, Mattias Desmet [professor of clinical psychology at Ghent University in Belgium], talked about it. And it’s great. The theory of mass formation hypnosis. And I could see it then. Once I kind of started to look for it, I saw it everywhere.”

Clapton went on to describe his new-found awareness. “Then I remembered seeing little things on YouTube which were like subliminal advertising. It had been going on for a long time: that thing about ‘you will own nothing and you will be happy.’ And I thought, ‘What’s that mean?’ And bit by bit, I put a rough kind of jigsaw puzzle together. And that made me even more resolute,” Clapton said.

In New York state, there’s nothing subliminal at all. Advertisements outright instruct people to get vaxxed, and many feature masked people.

Clapton’s outspokenness on COVID issues has been met with a lot of criticism, but he says he spoke out anyway because his “career had almost gone anyway.”

“At the point where I spoke out, it had been almost been 18 months since I’d been forcibly retired,” he explained. “I joined forces with Van and I got the tip Van was standing up to the measures and I thought, ‘Why is nobody else doing this?’ so I contacted him. He said, ‘I’m just objecting, really. But it seems like we’re not even allowed to do that. And nobody else is doing it.’”

“He sent me ‘Stand and Deliver’, which he’d already recorded. And it was during the process of talking about that with another musician, getting excited and sharing the news I found that nobody wanted to hear … I was mystified; I seemed to be the only person that found it exciting or even appropriate. I’m cut from a cloth where if you tell me I can’t do something, I really want to know why,” Clapton said.

You can watch the interview below: