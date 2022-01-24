Jail Time for J6 Committee Members? Gingrich Says It Could Happen

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says that the January 6 Select Committee has broken several laws, and its members could face jail time should the GOP take back Congress in November.

“You’re gonna have a Republican majority in the House, a Republican majority in the Senate. And all these people who’ve been so tough and so mean and so nasty are going to be delivered subpoenas for every document, every conversation, every tweet, every email,” Gingrich told Maria Bartiromo on her Fox News show on Sunday.

Gingrich accused the committee of “running over the law” and “pursuing innocent people” without justification.

“It’s basically a lynch mob,” Gingrich said.

“I think when you have a Republican Congress, this is all going to come crashing down. The wolves are gonna find out they’re now sheep, and they’re the ones who are, in fact, I think, going to face a real risk of going to jail for the kind of laws that they’re breaking,” Gingrich added.

Newt Gingrich said this morning that people serving on the J6 Committee are going to go to jail if Republicans take over Congress after the next election. pic.twitter.com/OFhWdbEPdq — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 23, 2022

Gingrich did not specify which laws he believes the committee has broken. Still, he is reportedly advising the Republican leadership, and his statement likely means this is something that has been discussed as part of the agenda for the expected Republican majority.

Liz Cheney, one of the only two Republicans on the committee, is certainly taking Gingrich seriously.

“A former Speaker of the House is threatening jail time for members of Congress who are investigating the violent January 6 attack on our Capitol and our Constitution,” she tweeted. “This is what it looks like when the rule of law unravels.”