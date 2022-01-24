MELTDOWN: Biden Calls Fox Reporter a 'Stupid Son of a B****'

President Joe Biden would love to pretend that he cares more about freedom of the press when compared to his predecessor, but his latest spats with Fox News reporters have proven otherwise.

The president called Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a b*tch” after he asked Biden a question about inflation.

“Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?” Doocy asked.

“It’s a great asset—more inflation. What a stupid son of a b*tch,” the president snapped back.

Seconds later, Biden’s microphone was cut, according to Voice of America.

The President of the United States just called Peter Doocy "a stupid son-of-a-bitch." pic.twitter.com/rQQo3n1IZ7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 24, 2022

"What a stupid son-of-a-bitch," @POTUS is heard to mutter after a reporter asks a question about inflation just before the microphone is cut off during a meeting with his Competition Council. pic.twitter.com/qIJ2ZiXxYM — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) January 24, 2022

Even though the press was leaving the room at the time, did he seriously think it was appropriate to say that about a reporter while talking directly into the microphone?

Unfortunately, this is not the first time the president has acted out at a Fox News reporter.

Doocy’s colleague Jacqui Heinrich was told that her question was “stupid” by the president when she asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin last Friday.

While what happened to Heinrich was arguably milder, expect Biden or Press Secretary Jen Psaki to issue a faux apology for his comments. Mr. Norms and Civility will find a way to make this public relations nightmare magically disappear.

When former President Donald Trump criticized reporters, it was considered an attack on the First Amendment. In this case, the liberal media will probably stay silent or laugh at the situation.

For example, CNN’s Jake Tapper seemed rather amused:

"It seemed pretty clear he knew he was on a mic," concluded CNN's @kaitlancollins, who was in the room when President @JoeBiden appeared to call Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy "a stupid son of a b*tch." https://t.co/RiCJEY3DMS pic.twitter.com/TTODgtgGPt — Mediaite (@Mediaite) January 24, 2022

Doocy is one of the few reporters in the room representing a right-of-center news outlet, so the White House and the rest of the media view his concerns as inferior to theirs.