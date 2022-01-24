News & Politics

MELTDOWN: Biden Calls Fox Reporter a 'Stupid Son of a B****'

By Cameron Arcand Jan 24, 2022 6:39 PM ET
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden would love to pretend that he cares more about freedom of the press when compared to his predecessor, but his latest spats with Fox News reporters have proven otherwise.

The president called Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a b*tch” after he asked Biden a question about inflation.

“Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?” Doocy asked.

“It’s a great asset—more inflation. What a stupid son of a b*tch,” the president snapped back.

Seconds later, Biden’s microphone was cut, according to Voice of America.

Even though the press was leaving the room at the time, did he seriously think it was appropriate to say that about a reporter while talking directly into the microphone?

Unfortunately, this is not the first time the president has acted out at a Fox News reporter.

Doocy’s colleague Jacqui Heinrich was told that her question was “stupid” by the president when she asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin last Friday.

While what happened to Heinrich was arguably milder, expect Biden or Press Secretary Jen Psaki to issue a faux apology for his comments. Mr. Norms and Civility will find a way to make this public relations nightmare magically disappear.

When former President Donald Trump criticized reporters, it was considered an attack on the First Amendment. In this case, the liberal media will probably stay silent or laugh at the situation.

For example, CNN’s Jake Tapper seemed rather amused:

Doocy is one of the few reporters in the room representing a right-of-center news outlet, so the White House and the rest of the media view his concerns as inferior to theirs.

Cameron Arcand

Cameron Arcand is a PJ Media contributor based in Phoenix, Arizona. He was raised in Southern California, where he discovered his passion for communication in grade school. Cameron started the political blog YoungNotStupid.com in 2017 as a school project. He has interviewed many notable people including media personality Dave Rubin, President Reagan's former personal assistant Peggy Grande, and former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker. His other bylines include The Western Journal, The Daily Caller, The Washington Examiner. In addition, Cameron has appeared on numerous television and radio networks, such as Fox 5 Washington D.C. and One America News.

Tags: FOX NEWS JOE BIDEN
TRENDING
Editor's Choice