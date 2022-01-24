Build Back Blexit? Black Voters Sour on Biden

Republicans have been trying to attract more minority votes for years now. Progress was made between Candace Owens’ Blexit movement and Trump’s minority outreach, but their efforts may not nearly be as effective as Joe Biden’s.

We all know that Joe Biden’s approval ratings are down the toilet, but his approval with black voters deserves some specific attention.

Consider how black voters in South Carolina saved Joe Biden’s presidential campaign during the primaries after performing horribly in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Biden promised the black voters of South Carolina he’d never forget their loyalty.

“Too often your loyalty, your commitment, your support for this party has been taken for granted,” Biden said. “I give you my word as a Biden that I never, ever, ever will.”

Well, his word as a Biden hasn’t exactly proven to mean much. During the first six months of his presidency, 9 in 10 South Carolina black voters approved of the job he was doing in the AP/NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll. Today, only 6 in 10 approve of the job he’s doing.

That’s a huge slip.

Related: Democrats Are Losing Latinos. Are Blacks Next?



“I’m perplexed. At some points, I’m angry. I’m trying to see if there is anything redeeming,” said George Hart, 73, a professor and faculty adviser to the student chapter of the NAACP at Benedict College, told ABC News. “I’m just so disillusioned, I don’t know what to say. He let so much happen from the time he became president to the time that he actually introduced the [“voting rights”] measure, it was lost.”

While black voters have become increasingly disillusioned with Biden, that doesn’t mean they’re running for the GOP… not yet anyway. But Biden’s decline in approval from black voters does give Republicans an opportunity to be more successful in their reach-out efforts.

In short, Biden might be the best salesman for the GOP the Republican Party has ever had.