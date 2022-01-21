Democrats Are Losing Latinos. Are Blacks Next?

Without minority voters, Democrats wouldn’t win elections. They’ve had a near-monopoly of the minority vote for a long time now, but things appear to be changing.

Recent trends suggest that Donald Trump attracted a significant number of African-American voters in the past two elections, though they’re still a reliably Democrat-voting demographic. But Democrats have lost a considerable amount of support from Latinos.

Yes, Latinos. Not Latinx.

They’re losing enough that Democrats don’t even deny it, and according to Politico, they’re worried they’re running out of time to do anything about it before the midterms.

According to the report, Equis, a Democratic research firm, found that “a majority of Latinos believe that Democrats take them for granted.”

Well, duh. What has the Democratic party done for them? Zip. Zilch. Nada. Sure, Democrats attack the GOP and claim they’re racist, but what has the party actually done for Latinos?

I’m waiting.

Yeah, I can’t think of anything either — except for maybe calling them Latinx.

The fact is that when you get past the noise from Democrat race-baiting, the Republican message is resonating more with the Latino community. Equis’s research found that “Trump’s policies on the coronavirus pandemic and economy were popular among Latinos and that GOP attacks claiming Democrats embrace socialism have been effective.”

Varun Hukeri of the Daily Caller also believes that “[the] ‘law and order’ rhetoric of Trump and other Republicans in the 2020 election likely appealed to moderate Hispanics, especially as major cities were swept by riots and civil unrest last summer following George Floyd’s death.” He also suggested that “Democrats’ embrace of ‘woke’ politics and association with ‘Defund the Police’ and Black Lives Matter may likely have further moved Hispanics away.”

So, it’s not too surprising that Latinos are shifting towards the GOP. Democrats care more about calling Latino voters by the trans-friendly, gender-neutral made-up nonsense term “Latinx” than actually addressing the issues that are important to them.

“Intellectually, Democrats know they have a problem,” Maria Teresa Kumar, founding president and CEO of Voto Latino, told Politico. “But I haven’t seen the investment that needs to happen for it to translate.”

Donald Trump understood what was needed. He heavily courted minorities while running for president and saw significant gains in support from blacks and Latino voters. While Democrats called Trump’s “law and order” agenda racist, it actually resonated with Latino voters. In fact, Trump gained support among Latinos in 78 of the nation’s 100 majority-Hispanic counties. Biden may have won a majority of the Latino vote, but the demographic is trending in the GOP’s favor.

Democrats excel at exploiting identity politics but seem to care little about the minorities for whom they claim to advocate after they’ve gotten their vote. And the Latinos’ exodus from the Democratic Party might be the precursor to a similar exodus among black voters.

“Democrats take the Black vote for granted,” wrote Grady Means in The Hill. “But it will not take forever for traditionally Democratic Black voters to figure out that the party, and many Black Democratic politicians, are not really their friends at all, and that all of the divisive racist rhetoric from Biden is designed to hide a great deal of that deceit.”

Latinos have already started to figure that out, and black voters will likely follow suit soon enough. And when that happens, the Democrats will be in huge trouble.