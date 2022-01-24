The Morning Briefing: Pro-Life Movement Gains Momentum and Abortion Ghouls Panic

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Once the conversation about rutabaga pizza begins the liver damage is irreversible.

Last Friday’s Briefing was posted a few hours before the news about Louie Anderson’s death broke. That’s a tough one-two punch for the stand-up world as the year begins. Both Saget and Louie have been fixtures in comedy since I first started going on the road full-time in the late 1980s. I didn’t know Louie well but I did bump into him whenever he was working the big room at Bally’s in Las Vegas and I was working Catch a Rising Star back when it was located there. He would spend hours after the show playing the poker machines and he was very gracious the few times we talked. And, as we all know, he was a funny dude.

I sincerely hope that’s the last of the bad news for the comedy community this year.

As I was enjoying some coffee on Saturday morning this year’s local March for Life parade began passing in front of my house like it does every year. I went outside to wave to them, smile, and give them a thumbs-up. While talking to a friend later in the day I remarked that the group looked a lot bigger this year.

The pro-life movement in America has been picking up steam for a few years now. There have been some victories at the state level and the Supreme Court may soon greatly change things in favor of the pro-lifers. The momentum has got the leftist abortion freaks covered in flop sweat.

The New York Times recently tasked a team of writers to hunt down a few pre-Roe v. Wade “back-alley” stories that are intended to make young women think that they’re all going to die if there isn’t an abortion clinic on every street corner in America.

The desperation really showed in a couple of the responses that were designed to coincide with March for Life weekend. Chris covered both of the stories for us. The first one was like something from The Onion:

The pro-abortion movement relies on a certain set of arguments to make its case. It’s not a baby; it’s just a clump of cells. Pro-lifers stand in the way of reproductive freedom — or the woke version, reproductive justice. If pro-lifers would be just as in favor of the baby after it’s born, they would be consistent. And on and on they go. We’ve heard all the arguments, but there’s a new one that will blow your mind. Apparently, according to the newest scare cartoon from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, outlawing abortion is a big-government move.

Seriously, they went there. We’re abandoning our small-government principles if we make it more difficult to kill babies or something. Never mind that the way we’re hoping it happens is by returning more power to the states.

Because the Democrats are always horrible at social media, there’s even a bad cartoon video to go with the message.

The second story Chris wrote shows how depraved and confused the pro-aborts are:

Friday marked the annual March for Life, a pro-life rally that coincides with the anniversary of the Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade that unilaterally made abortion legal. My PJ Media colleague Athena Thorne wrote about the men, women, and kids who braved the cold to stand up for the unborn. Washington, D.C.’s Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception also held the National Prayer Vigil for Life on Thursday night. While that prayer vigil was going on inside the church, a pro-abortion Catholic group projected messages of support for pro-choice Catholics on the façade of the basilica.

As I have written before, one cannot be both pro-abortion and a Roman Catholic. There is some excellent elaboration on that point in Chris’s post:

Cardinal Wilton Gregory, archbishop of the Archdiocese of Washington, issued a short statement that got straight to the point and served as both an expression of support for the pro-life cause and a sick burn inflicted on Catholics for Choice. “The true voice of the Church was only to be found within The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception last evening,” the statement read. “There, people prayed and offered the Eucharist asking God to restore a true reverence for all human life. Those whose antics projected words on the outside of the church building demonstrated by those pranks that they really are external to the Church and they did so at night – John 13:30.” John 13:30 tells us that Judas left the rest of the disciples to put his betrayal of Jesus into motion at night.

The flailing on the left is a sign that, even in these bleakest of times, there’s hope that we can chase away a few dark clouds.

Let’s hope it keeps up.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Way to go 7-Eleven. 🏆 📷: millennial_republicans on Instagram pic.twitter.com/wuZjxDcu6J — Some Good News (@somegoodnews) January 22, 2022

PJ Media

LOL! Beto Doesn’t Want Biden Anywhere Near Texas During Campaign

The Lefts’ Increasingly Untenable Approach to Black People

Democrats Target the Big-Government Schemes of…the Pro-Life Movement

The rest are heroin addicts. Poll: 72% Think the U.S. Is Headed in the ‘Wrong Direction’

Over 50,000 March for Life as SCOTUS Considers Modernizing 50-Year-Old Abortion Law

#WINNING. Arizona Sues Biden Administration For Threatening to Withhold Funds Over Masks

‘After School Satan Clubs’ Are Invading Schools Again. Here’s How You Stop Them (It’s Not What You Think)

Liberals Are Hateful, Science-Denying Commie Goons Who Hope You Die

Where the Hell Are the Men?

Big Tech: The Greatest Threat to American Freedom

Biden Administration Revives Useless Obama-Era Tactic of ‘Hashtag Diplomacy’

The Political Power of Inflation Will Destroy Joe Biden and the Democrats

Truck Carrying 100 Monkeys Crashes in Pennsylvania; At Least One Primate Still Loose

Federal Judge Blocks Biden Vaccine Mandate For Federal Workers

If You Thought the Supply Chain Crisis Was Bad Enough, DHS Could Make It Worse

Los Angeles DA Faults Union Pacific for Unprosecuted Train Burglaries

Giving Up on Canada

Pro-Abortion Group Projects Messages Onto Cathedral During Pro-Life Vigil

Biden’s ‘Minor Incursion’ Gaffe Prompts Evacuation of U.S. Embassy in Ukraine

Biden Is Not Alone. Democrats Have Been Delegitimizing Elections for Years

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Savor the Democrats’ Humiliation

Gov. Kathy Hochul Sharply Criticized for Blaming ‘A Shot from an Illegal Gun’ for Death of NYPD Officer

Everything is Bernie’s fault. If Build Back Better Continues to Go Wrong, It Looks Like It Could Be Bernie Sanders’ Fault This Time

Kristi Noem Says South Dakota’s Transgender Sports Bill Will Be the ‘Strongest’ of Its Kind in the U.S.

“Smart gun” can’t fire two rounds consecutively

Why asking if guns are in the house is rude and should end

USCCA on how muggers pick their targets

Psaki Slips up on Who Is in Charge at the WH

A Canadian COVID Hysteric Goes to Florida and Absolute Hilarity Ensues

WATCH: Memorable Liberal Meltdown Against DC Anti-Mandate Rally Goes Viral

Baltimore State’s Attorney in even more trouble for campaign finance “irregularities”

Psaki to frustrated Dems: Drink margaritas, kickbox

More “overperforming?” After Keystone XL cancelation, we’re now importing more oil from Russia

DPS Special Agent killed during arrest of illegal migrants on the border

Bridget Phetasy drops a nuke on CNN over its segment about teaching kids in school about misinformation

Funny because it’s TRUE: Bill Maher says Biden’s 400 MILLION free masks come in ‘three sizes’ and the Left just can’t DEAL

‘In case you’re wondering, it’s NOT about health and safety’: NYC Council who keeps kids masked 8 HOURS A DAY dragged for thoughtless pic

VIP

VodkaPundit. Ranking the Bond Movies: Part 002 (The Ones That Really Blofeld)

My ‘Free’ Covid Tests From the Government Arrived in Record Time… But There’s a Problem

Reports of Hillary’s Resurrection Are Greatly Exaggerated

60 Years of James Bond Theme Songs: Part 002 of 007

Trump Warns Putin ‘No Normal Relationship’ With Future U.S. President Possible If Russia Invades Ukraine

5 Comedies to Trigger Your Brainwashed Teenager on Movie Night

In Minneapolis, Robbery Arrests Plummet as Stores are Hit Multiple Times

Joe Biden Is Everything the Democrats Feared About Trump

Around the Interweb

They’re all commies at NBC. They’re cool with this. NBC Walks Tightrope In Coverage Of Beijing Olympics Amid Diplomatic Boycott And Human Rights Furor

NASA captures the explosive moment a brilliant solar flare fired out of the sun

Inside the Decades-Long Effort to Build a Barbecue Trail

Smells Like Onion

‘You Can’t Let This Happen,’ Says Fundraising Email From Sitting U.S. Congressperson https://t.co/hRA6hmeMk4 pic.twitter.com/oYQ7XYTMQD — The Onion (@TheOnion) January 23, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery