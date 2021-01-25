Hack Media Needs to Stop Pretending Biden Is Super Catholic

Hey Mainstream Media: Biden Isn’t Pope Leo the Great

It would be super cool if I could somehow pace my level of “You’ve GOT to be kidding me!” with the media and this new administration but I can see after the first several days that it’s not going to be possible.

We all remember how ridiculous the mainstream media was during the Obama years. The teenage girls who used to scream and faint at Beatles concerts had it more emotionally together than the press from 2008-2017. At the time I couldn’t have imagined them being any worse.

Enter the empty husk that was once Joseph Robinette Biden.

I began sensing just how bad it might be during the campaign when the MSM was carrying ALL of the water for the Biden campaign. There was a clear difference in the way the hacks were swooning over Biden compared to how they used to react to Obama. They meant it back then.

Now they’re just faking political orgasms.

To say that they are overselling the first few days of the Biden presidency would not begin to describe the nausea-inducing bad college freshman prose we’ve been subjected to this past week. It’s been so bad that even lefty haven Politico called for everything to be dialed down a bunch:

Washington’s public works department should have built an emergency system of drainage ditches, culverts and tunnels to divert into the Potomac River the torrents of praise, approval and adoration the press poured down on President Joe Biden on Inauguration Day. At one point in the early evening, citizens living in low-lying portions of the city were at risk of drowning in the flash flood of commendations that flowed during the day-long pageant. CNN glowed almost as brightly about the event as a state media would have. It accentuated all of Biden’s leading attributes—his modesty; the length of his Capitol experience, where he outlasted some of the building’s marble columns; his Catholic faith; his bounce-back from personal tragedies; his love of country; and so on. Biden’s perfectly fine if pedestrian speech earned instant accolades from Wolf Blitzer, who jibbered that Biden had put “his soul into his first address.” Joe Average, rejected for president by primary voters in previous election years, the guy who said, “you ain’t black,” the fellow who plagiarized, suddenly became a seasoned Caesar and a potential savior.

That was after one day.

The Catholic thing has been coming up a lot. The MSM has been taking every opportunity to remind the American people that Joe Biden is a — this is another word they’re using a lot — “devout” Roman Catholic. For those who don’t suffer from the amnesia of convenience that plagues American leftists, this is the same Roman Catholic faith that the media was using as a weapon against Amy Coney Barrett just three months ago:

Media on Justice Amy Coney Barrett's Catholic faith: She's a "radical handmaiden." Media on Joe Biden's Catholic faith: He's "devout." — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) January 25, 2021

It’s quite the makeover that they’ve given the Church in such a short time. Even The New York Times is getting in on the action:

President Biden is perhaps the most religiously observant commander in chief in half a century. A different, more liberal Christianity grounds his life and his policies. https://t.co/G27AWibfSe — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 23, 2021

I could devote an entirely new column to the Ross Douthat piece that tweet links to but my intent is to merely highlight the public relations campaign that the MSM is working for Biden.

This hard sell on Biden’s faith should be offensive to any religious person but it is particularly galling to Catholics. I have been a practicing Roman Catholic my whole life. I’m no saint, but I’m practically St. Peter himself compared to Joe Biden. On the second full day of his presidency, Super Catholic Joe issued a statement praising Roe v. Wade.

For any non-Catholics who may be wondering: The Church is still vehemently opposed to abortion.

Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann is the head of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities. This was his response:

“It is deeply disturbing and tragic that any President would praise and commit to codifying a Supreme Court ruling that denies unborn children their most basic human and civil right, the right to life, under the euphemistic disguise of a health service. I take this opportunity to remind all Catholics that the Catechism states, ‘Since the first century the Church has affirmed the moral evil of every procured abortion. This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable.’ Public officials are responsible for not only their personal beliefs, but also the effects of their public actions. Roe’s elevation of abortion to the status of a protected right and its elimination of state restrictions paved the way for the violent deaths of more than 62 million innocent unborn children and for countless women who experience the heartache of loss, abandonment, and violence. “We strongly urge the President to reject abortion and promote life-affirming aid to women and communities in need.”

As I have written on many occasions, the enduring appeal of the Church to those of us who actually are devout is the fact that it doesn’t get buffeted about by the secular whims of the day. Joe Biden doesn’t get to make up his own rules because it gets him better political donations. The “different, more liberal” Christianity that the Times claims “grounds” Biden’s “life and policies” no doubt exists somewhere. It does not, however, exist anywhere in the Catechism of the Catholic Church.

The worst aspect of this false narrative about Biden and faith is that he was quickly willing to become even more liberal on abortion simply to help secure his nomination. A longtime supporter of the Hyde Amendment, Biden cavalierly chucked that under the bus when it became obvious that the Democrats had moved too far left to tolerate that in a presidential nominee.

This “St. Biden the Beneficent” fairy tale is, of course, an essential part of the wholesale repackaging of the shoot-from-the-lip hothead to the kindly grandpa who is going to get us all to group hug. It’s made worse by secular press types who have no idea what they’re writing about.

He goes to Mass. Great. I will never not be supportive of that.

His policies are not grounded in his faith as long as he professes to be both Roman Catholic and pro-abortion.

No amount of spin will change that.

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.

