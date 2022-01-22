Biden’s ‘Minor Incursion’ Gaffe Prompts Evacuation of U.S. Embassy in Ukraine

Days after Joe Biden stupidly invited Russia to invade Ukraine, the State Department is preparing to evacuate families and personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine.

Despite past rhetoric that Russia invading Ukraine would have consequences, on Thursday Biden downplayed the potential involvement of NATO in the event that an invasion takes place.

“It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and then we end up having a fight about what to do and not do, et cetera,” he said. “But if they actually do what they’re capable of doing with the forces amassed on the border, it is going to be a disaster for Russia if they further invade Ukraine.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blasted Biden in a tweet after his remarks. “We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations. Just as there are no minor casualties and little grief from the loss of loved ones.”

We want to remind the great powers that there are no minor incursions and small nations. Just as there are no minor casualties and little grief from the loss of loved ones. I say this as the President of a great power 🇺🇦 — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 20, 2022

The White House tried to clean up Biden’s mess afterward, but it appears to be too late. Advanced Russian fighter jets have arrived in Belarus, and Ukraine’s capital is “now in the crosshairs,” according to another official.

U.S. officials told Fox News that the State Department has not only ordered families of U.S. Embassy personnel in Ukraine to begin evacuating the country as soon as Monday, but they’re also expected to encourage Americans in the country to start leaving by commercial flights “while those are still available.”

Is anyone else having Afghanistan flashbacks?

Many on the left celebrated Biden’s Thursday press conference for having gone on so long without Biden making any significant mistakes.

Well, he’s just about started a war now. Congratulations.