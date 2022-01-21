Award-Winning Comedian Louie Anderson Dead at 68

Louie Anderson, the Emmy-winning standup comedian turned actor, has died at the age of 68 of complications from cancer. Anderson’s publicist confirmed the news of his death to People magazine on Friday. The comedian died in a Las Vegas hospital where he had been undergoing treatment for a common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He is survived by his two sisters.

Originally from Saint Paul, Minn., Anderson was one of America’s most beloved comedians; Comedy Central named him one of the “100 Greatest Stand-Up Comedians of All Time.” The prolific comic won many awards over his long career including an Outstanding Supporting Actor Emmy for his role in the FX comedy-drama Baskets. He also won two Daytime Emmys for his Fox animated sitcom Life with Louie and a Critics Choice Award that he dedicated to his mother.

Anderson frequently guest-starred on television sitcoms like Grace Under Fire, Young Sheldon, Search Party, and Twenties. He also tackled drama on Touched by an Angel and Chicago Hope. Besides television, Anderson performed a long-standing Las Vegas comedy show called Louie: Larger than Life and he was also a published author.

Friday on Twitter, several of Anderson’s fellow comedians reacted to the announcement of his passing in their own unique and sometimes hilarious ways.

I always loved how effortless @LouieAnderson made stand up look. He could get an applause break with a slight change of expression or a sideway glance. A true master. Thank you for all the laughs and for being so nice. You were one of the greats! Rest In Peace. — Bill Burr (@billburr) January 21, 2022

Throughout Anderson’s career in standup comedy, his routines centered around his obvious struggle with his weight, but it’s refreshing to see his fans and friends remember him more for being a thoroughly nice human being than for what he weighed. That’s certainly a rarity these days in Hollywood and in the comedy industry.

This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed. pic.twitter.com/DLJ8Ntt7LN — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 21, 2022

What a sad but poignant picture with Anderson and the late comedian Bob Saget, who died unexpectedly in his hotel room just last week at the start of a new comedy tour. The comedy world really is a small one.

When Meatloaf died Louie Anderson was like, “What’s the point of living?” I loved them both. — Jeff Ross (@realjeffreyross) January 21, 2022

Friday started off with the news of rock singer Meat Loaf’s death, so leave it to a comedian to combine the two. We think Louie would approve.

Louie Anderson : Your generosity of spirit will cover the world from above .. we are so lucky you were on earth for a moment , spreading your humor all over like bars of living gold .. Good Bye — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) January 21, 2022

We agree with the Fonz. Louie Anderson was a rare combination of humbleness, hilarity, and kindness. He will be sincerely missed by many.