Truck Carrying 100 Monkeys Crashes in Pennsylvania; At Least One Primate Still Loose

Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for at least one escaped monkey who is missing after a truck carrying 100 macaques to a lab in Florida crashed, spilling its contents into the road.

Are we sure it was only one monkey?

The good news is only 12 monkeys are missing… pic.twitter.com/5jALJq5lW3 — PracticalSmartParenting (@PracticalSmart) January 22, 2022

BBC:

The trailer, which was carrying the monkeys to a laboratory in Florida, collided with a dump truck on a motorway in Pennsylvania. No-one was hurt, but four monkeys managed to escape. Three have since been found, but one monkey remained unaccounted for on Saturday morning. The long-tailed macaques are in demand for coronavirus vaccine research. Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Andrea Pelachick confirmed the hunt for the escaped monkeys in Montour County.

Residents were told not to approach the macaque if they encounter it. Macaques generally mind their own business but can be extraordinarily vicious on the attack if provoked.

Isn’t this the way every contagion sci-fi movie starts? —> Don’t approach lab monkey missing after crash, people told https://t.co/j6ZQVAOHP9 — Steve Grzanich (@SteveGrzanich) January 22, 2022

Any conspiracy theories involving infected monkeys are interesting but, alas, not possible. The monkey was on its way to a lab to be experimented with and haven’t been touched by the mad scientists yet.

Another meme developing is being pushed by the anti-animal testing crowd.

I can only hope animal activists find these missing monkeys in Danville before anyone else. Animal testing should not be happening in 2021. Test on child predators. 100 monkeys 😞 — Coty (@cotywithaT_) January 22, 2022

You’re invited to add your own wit and wisdom in the comments.

Personally, I think it’s way too early for Democrats to be trucking in vote counters for the election in November.