Truck Carrying 100 Monkeys Crashes in Pennsylvania; At Least One Primate Still Loose

By Rick Moran Jan 22, 2022 1:38 PM ET
(Image by Andre Mouton from Pixabay.)

Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for at least one escaped monkey who is missing after a truck carrying 100 macaques to a lab in Florida crashed, spilling its contents into the road.

Are we sure it was only one monkey?

BBC:

The trailer, which was carrying the monkeys to a laboratory in Florida, collided with a dump truck on a motorway in Pennsylvania.

No-one was hurt, but four monkeys managed to escape.

Three have since been found, but one monkey remained unaccounted for on Saturday morning.

The long-tailed macaques are in demand for coronavirus vaccine research.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Andrea Pelachick confirmed the hunt for the escaped monkeys in Montour County.

Residents were told not to approach the macaque if they encounter it. Macaques generally mind their own business but can be extraordinarily vicious on the attack if provoked.

Any conspiracy theories involving infected monkeys are interesting but, alas, not possible. The monkey was on its way to a lab to be experimented with and haven’t been touched by the mad scientists yet.

Another meme developing is being pushed by the anti-animal testing crowd.

You’re invited to add your own wit and wisdom in the comments.

Personally, I think it’s way too early for Democrats to be trucking in vote counters for the election in November.

