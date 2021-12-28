The Morning Briefing: The Biden Train Wreck Is All the Way Off the Rails Now

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Mexican food and the trampoline aren’t a good mix.

I’ve checked a variety of calendars this week and they all assure me that we are at the end of 2021. In my brain, it’s still March of 2020. I know I’m not the only one. Covid is still ruining everything. A friend of mine and I were planning on going to the Arizona Bowl on Friday and now that’s been canceled. An entire football game.

Wasn’t some of this supposed to be behind us by now?

I remember listening to a doddering old man drool his way through a presidential campaign last year promising to be the Great Covid Slayer. Unfortunately, the braindead Democrat masses bought Biden’s story. Now he’s been in office for almost a year and we’re still canceling sporting events and talking about wearing masks on airplanes forever.

Yeah, things are getting worse.

Don’t take my word for it, just ask Joe Biden.

Matt has the story:

As the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads rapidly throughout the country, Joe Biden met with several of our nation’s governors, whom he says need to take the lead in ending the pandemic. “There is no federal solution [to COVID],” Biden said before the meeting. “This gets solved at a state level.” Umm, what? I’m sorry, did I miss something? Joe Biden literally campaigned for an entire year, not only blaming Trump for COVID but also for the deaths caused by it. “It is what it is because you are who you are,” Biden told Trump during their first debate regarding the COVID death toll. “A lot of people died and a lot more are going to die unless he gets a lot smarter, a lot quicker,” he insisted. “We’re eight months into this pandemic,” Biden said weeks before the presidential election, “and Donald Trump still doesn’t have a plan to get this virus under control, I do.”

Old Joe then ducked out for another vacation. That’s how seriously he’s taking things.

There is nothing about this presidency that isn’t an unmitigated disaster. Seriously, this guy is making Jimmy Carter look brilliant. If the hacks in the mainstream media were at all responsible Biden would be getting savaged in the press every day. Instead, we’re still getting deep dives on “Let’s Go Brandon” almost daily.

This time of year should be one of hope and renewal but there really is nothing to look forward to at least until next November. Team Biden can do a lot of damage between now and then. This wrecking ball approach to governing that they’ve been employing is shaking the foundations of our once sturdy Republic. Eleven months will probably feel like eleven years.

The election may not save us anyway. The Democrats will no doubt try to keep the Covid panic ramped up so they can play fast and loose with election laws again.

What I wouldn’t give for a better economy and a mean tweet or two.

In Maine, a mail carrier left this note and gift in the mailbox of a customer. Kindness is everywhere. pic.twitter.com/4mA48LH7VO — Goodable (@Goodable) December 28, 2021

PJ Media

VodkaPundit: NUTS! Men Getting Vasectomies to Protest Texas Abortion Law

Is Western Civ on the Way Out?

Americans Had Their ‘Personhood’ Stolen From Them Even Before COVID. Here’s How.

Iran Wants a Nuclear Deal, but Israel Is Ready to Fight Back

New Year’s Resolution for the Left: Practice Some Tolerance

CDC Revises Quarantine Recommendations for Omicron

Let’s Go Brandon. More Americans Have Died from COVID Under Biden Than Under Trump

Remember That New Modern Taliban? They Banned Women Driving Long Distances Alone.

Law Enforcement Deaths Hit Record High in 2021: Report

Sanity Prevails: Overwhelming Majority of People Believe There Are Only Two Genders

Joe Biden Just Absolved Himself of Responsibility for Ending COVID Like He Promised

The Left’s Bewilderment Over Biden and Abortion

Nearly 30% of New COVID Cases in America Came From One City

Jayapal Calls for Biden to Enact Build Back Better by Executive Order

Prominent Dem Lawyer Predicts Lawsuits To Remove GOP Members From House Seats Next Year

Islamic Rage Against the Christian Cross

It’s Good to Be Oppressed: Race Huckster Ibram X. Kendi Gets Paid $207 Per Minute for University Lecture

Prager: The (Crappy) Year We Just Lived Through

Townhall Mothership

Larry O: The Biden Presidency: A Horrible Accident of History

While White House and Media Attack Manchin, Back Home He’s Receiving Praise

White House COVID Coordinator Shuts Down Reporters Questioning Biden

Atlantic Senior Editor ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Analysis Is Hilariously Predictable

Senate Republicans Move to Ban Federal Funds From States, Cities That Allow Illegal Aliens to Vote

Antifa ‘Photojournalists’ Sue Actual Journalist Andy Ngo for Copyright Infringement and Fail Hard

The Chicago Teachers’ Union Is Looking to Blow up the Lives of Children Again

Carjacked congresswoman has a long history of embracing gun control

Applying abortion law to guns not the smart play

Gun grabbers upset with Biden over lack of gun control

Why are some people with Omicron testing negative for COVID?

NYT’s belated discovery: In Virginia, Winsome Sears is the GOP’s messenger — and message

Lost generation. Surgeon General alarmed by rise in child suicides triggered by pandemic

Ron Klain’s tweet on Biden’s Covid promise gets nominated for induction to the ‘This Didn’t Age Well’ Hall of Fame

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and her partner post their Kwanzaa message (with Christmas music in the background)

FiveThirtyEight celebrates Christmas by asking for your abortion stories, gets some beautiful replies

‘The View’ Is Struggling to Find a New Republican Co-host. I Wonder Why?

Finally: Someone Points Out What Lockdowns and Mandates Have Done to Our Kids

Joe Biden Defeated by the COVID-19 Pandemic

‘Stay Close’ Creator Harlan Coben: “The Worst Adaptations Are Slavishly Devoted To The Original Text”; Novelist Talks Post-Netflix Plans

This ambitious smart ring hopes to one day monitor chronic illnesses

Do Camels Really Store Water in Their Humps?

Sesame Street Introduces 'Todd', A White Male Muppet Who Is Blamed For Everything https://t.co/ER36qcpL2s — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 27, 2021

