Nearly 30% of New COVID Cases in America Came From One City

By Matt Margolis Dec 27, 2021 12:31 PM ET
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are on the rise again due to the omicron variant and its high level of transmissibility. On Dec. 26, 189,714 new cases of COVID-19 were reported. Of those, 54,828 came from New York City. This means that 28.9% of new cases reported for Dec. 26 came from the Big Apple.

“I feel like this story would be framed differently if it were Florida,” noted New York Post columnist Karol Markowitz.

True enough, on Christmas Eve, the Associated Press reported that Florida “broke a record” for new COVID-19 cases in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

I won’t hold my breath for the Associated Press to report on New York City accounting for nearly 30% of new cases in the United States in a single day.

This development comes despite New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s mask mandate having been in effect since Dec. 13. A vaccine mandate for New York City also took effect on Monday.

