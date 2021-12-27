FJB: Law Enforcement Deaths Hit Record High in 2021

In 2020, the death of George Floyd sparked nationwide protests and outrage at police officers—which also resulted in an increase in police officers killed in the line of duty. While no incident sparked the same outrage in 2021 as George Floyd’s death had a year prior, the number of police officers killed in the line of duty this year hit a record high, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

“In 2021, estimates range from 358 to 477 officers killed in the line of duty,” reports Just The News. “Both numbers are still significantly higher than previous years. Using preliminary data, compared to 2020, firearms-related fatalities are up 31% and traffic-related fatalities are up 30%.”

The increase comes following a wave of law enforcement resignations in the aftermath of the George Floyd riots in the summer of 2020. At the same time, Joe Biden embraced the defund the police movement, and even referred to police as “the enemy.”

Unprovoked attacks, in which an officer is killed despite not having official contact with the offender, “continued to outpace all other circumstances of felonious officer deaths,” according to an FBI report released last month. The Fraternal Order of Police says that “ambush-style attacks” were up 126% at the start of December over the previous year.

Crime rates have soared this year, and former New York Police Department detective Robert Boyce says it’s because criminals aren’t being held accountable.

“Nobody’s getting arrested anymore,” Boyce said. “People are getting picked up for gun possession, and they’re just let out over and over again.”