NUTS! Men Getting Vasectomies to Protest Texas Abortion Law

Calling it an “act of love,” some men are getting vasectomies in protest of Texas’ restrictive new abortion law, upheld earlier this month by the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Koushik Shaw,” reports the Washington Post, “a doctor at the Austin Urology Institute in Texas, said his practice saw about a 15 percent increase in scheduled vasectomies after the Sept. 1 Texas abortion ban went into effect.”

At the very least, it’s nice to hear a postmodern doctor admit that there are genuine biological differences between men and women.

Dr. Shaw also told the Post that this is the first time that “patients are citing a state law as their motivating factor.”

That’s right: Men are getting the ol’ snip-snip for political reasons, not for reasons of health or family planning.

As my friend and PJ Media colleague Chris Queen quipped to me, “And we’re the extremists?”

Florida urologist Doug Stein told WaPo, “It warms my heart to hear men say, ‘I am so nervous, but I know this is nothing compared to what my wife has gone through.'”

There’s a line of thought here that preventing a pregnancy — whether by birth control (natural or otherwise) or sterilization — is the same as terminating a pregnancy.

Recommended: Fail Joe Biden: Those Free COVID Test Kits Won’t Arrive Until Omicron Is Over

Whatever your view is on abortion, that logic is just silly. At best.

And yet:

Pennsylvania state Rep. Chris Rabb (D) introduced “parody” legislation this fall in response to the Texas law that amounts to a near-total ban on abortion. Rabb’s proposal would require men to get vasectomies after the birth of their third child or when they turn 40, whichever comes first. It would be enforced by allowing Pennsylvanians to report men who failed to comply, for a $10,000 reward.

It always comes down to eugenics with these people, even when they’re joking.

Or claim to be joking, anyway.

Vasectomies are almost always reversible, but not easily. Post-surgical pain can cause serious discomfort. There’s also post-vasectomy pain syndrome, which can turn chronic or even debilitating — and can come on years after the fact.

If you need me, I’ll be sitting right here at my desk with my legs firmly crossed.