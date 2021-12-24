The Morning Briefing: Merry Christmas, My Dear Morning Briefing Friends

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Christmas Eve, my dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Let us gather around the campfire and cook a variety of delectable meats.

Going a little light today because I hope we can all tune out from politics and maybe focus on what tonight and tomorrow are all about.

It is a most glorious time to reflect.

For Christians, Christmas brings incredible hope and joy into the world. I’m not a great evangelist but I will keep trying to get this message to everyone. I have been truly gifted with a platform here and plan on taking better advantage of that privilege next year.

It’s all too easy to get mired in negativity these days. I know that I stoke that on occasion. However, I also preach not getting overwhelmed by negativity. There is a lot of good in the world. Amazing people are all around us. We just have to spend some extra time looking for things that are good.

My function here is to be a bombastic, verbal flame-throwing opinion writer. It’s my job and I think we can all agree that it serves a good purpose. I am not cranked up about politics all day, however.

It is possible to be both passionate about what’s going on in the world and check out from dealing with it. Scheduled time away from the news is magical. I do it every weekend and keep recommending it to everyone because it brings so much peace into my life.

We’ve been dealing with a lot these past couple of years. The calendar is about to reset and that’s always a good prompt to reflect and plan how to go forward.

Our beloved Republic is in a precarious position right now.

But we’re also in a season of hope.

Merry Christmas, my friends.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Meanwhile in Canada: This 87-year old man wanted to do something to thank the healthcare workers at his hospital, who've been working long hours to keep everyone safe. So he hand-delivered 400 gifts to them. He made each one by hand. pic.twitter.com/11D7Hkfcsy — Goodable (@Goodable) December 23, 2021

