The Morning Briefing: Merry Christmas, My Dear Morning Briefing Friends

Top O’ the Briefing
Happy Christmas Eve, my dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Let us gather around the campfire and cook a variety of delectable meats.
Going a little light today because I hope we can all tune out from politics and maybe focus on what tonight and tomorrow are all about.
It is a most glorious time to reflect.
For Christians, Christmas brings incredible hope and joy into the world. I’m not a great evangelist but I will keep trying to get this message to everyone. I have been truly gifted with a platform here and plan on taking better advantage of that privilege next year.
It’s all too easy to get mired in negativity these days. I know that I stoke that on occasion. However, I also preach not getting overwhelmed by negativity. There is a lot of good in the world. Amazing people are all around us. We just have to spend some extra time looking for things that are good.
My function here is to be a bombastic, verbal flame-throwing opinion writer. It’s my job and I think we can all agree that it serves a good purpose. I am not cranked up about politics all day, however.
It is possible to be both passionate about what’s going on in the world and check out from dealing with it. Scheduled time away from the news is magical. I do it every weekend and keep recommending it to everyone because it brings so much peace into my life.
We’ve been dealing with a lot these past couple of years. The calendar is about to reset and that’s always a good prompt to reflect and plan how to go forward.
Our beloved Republic is in a precarious position right now.
But we’re also in a season of hope.
Merry Christmas, my friends.
Everything Isn’t Awful
Meanwhile in Canada:
This 87-year old man wanted to do something to thank the healthcare workers at his hospital, who've been working long hours to keep everyone safe.
So he hand-delivered 400 gifts to them.
He made each one by hand. pic.twitter.com/11D7Hkfcsy
— Goodable (@Goodable) December 23, 2021
PJ Media
VodkaPundit: ‘They’re Saving a Ton of Lives’: Trump’s Strongest Vaccine Endorsement Yet
Body Language Expert Analyzes Pedophile Seeking Visitation With Child
Biden Makes Promises, Forgets Them, Repeats Them
Minneapolis Area Cops May Want to ‘Send Out Their Resumes’ After Kim Potter Verdict
Could the Texas Refinery Fire Bring Us (Even) Higher Gas Prices?
Kamala Harris Faces Alienation From Fellow Democrats
AOC’s Grasp on American Governance Is a ‘Farce’
We All Need to Be Christmas Warriors
The ‘Islamophobia Industry’ Is Making People Afraid to Criticize Jihad Violence and Sharia Oppression
LOL Yeah…no. Kamala Harris Claims She Would Get Better Media Coverage If She Were a White Man
A National Defense Christmas Wish List
Townhall Mothership
Larry O: I’ve Worked with People Like Bette Midler… Yes, They Think You’re Stupid
WHO Blasts Additional Jabs: ‘No Country Can Boost Its Way Out of the Pandemic’
Florida Set to Join Coveted Second Amendment Club
#Popcorn. Two Dems Who Supported ‘Police Reform’ Get Carjacked 24 Hours Apart
Joe Biden Backs Plan to Rig an Election His Party Is Favored to Lose
Biden Lied About Testing and Rejected Plan to Surge COVID Tests
VIP
‘Unwoke’ With Kevin and Kruiser #25: A Very Special All-American Christmas Shopping Episode
Trump Was Right: We Should Ban TikTok
Kyle Rittenhouse Is a Brave Survivor, Not a Superhero
The Air Force Goes Woke, and I Can’t Even
The New York Mask Mandate Is Suffering a Slow and Painful Death
GOLD LIVE NOW: THURSDAY AT 3:30PM EASTERN: ‘Five O’Clock Somewhere’ with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Special Guest(s)
Around the Interwebz
Reduct This
Santa Scaling Back and Just Venmoing Kids This Year: https://t.co/SFD00ulhKg pic.twitter.com/NTCw4hj991
— Reductress (@Reductress) December 23, 2021
The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
Booth of La Goulue at the Foire du Trone (The Moorish Dance), 1895 #toulouselautrec #lautrec pic.twitter.com/qzm1eJHJmo
— THE MONTMARTE (@themontmarte) December 24, 2021