The Air Force Goes Woke, and I Can’t Even

Air Force members are now allowed to use the pronouns he/him, she/her, and they/them in their electronic signatures in official correspondence.

“The mandatory update will be included in the Air Force handbook, The Tongue and Quill, the service’s leading reference on writing and speaking, said an Air Force memorandum issued earlier this month,” reports Stars and Stripes.

Why is the Air Force pandering to the LGBTQ mob? Why is a branch of our military going woke? How did we get to this point? Well, the answer to that question is simple. This update comes thanks to the LGBTQ Initiatives Team (LIT), which, you may not have known, is a part of the Department of the Air Force Barrier Analysis Working Group. Why does the Air Force have an LGBTQ Initiatives Team in the first place?

It won’t shock you to learn it was created in April of this year “to identify and work to resolve issues that impede the success of LGBTQ airmen and Guardians,” and LIT advocated for this pronoun policy “to address barriers to service and promote a more inclusive culture.”

What does that have to do with keeping our country safe? Don’t ask me, because I can’t answer that. So, apparently, despite all the problems in the world—and not just the ones caused by Joe Biden and his incompetence—the military has the time and resources to waste worrying about preferred pronouns because of inclusivity.

A memorandum announcing the change was sent to major commands and other Air Force agencies earlier this month. It details how to appropriately close official email. Official signature blocks “should be restricted to name, rank, service affiliation, duty title, organization name, appropriate phone numbers and social media contact information.”

“Do not add slogans, quotes or other personalization to an official e-mail/social media signature block,” the document directs. “The use of pronouns (he/him, she/her, or they/them) in an email signature block is authorized but not required.”

“The change request was driven by awareness of a restrictive policy that was being used against transgender Airmen and Guardians who were authentically representing themselves,” said Lt. Col. Bree Fram, a LIT Transgender Policy Team co-lead. “It was also important for many individuals often confused as being a different gender in their communications.”

Can you hear that? That’s the sound of our enemies laughing at us.

“An inclusive force is a mission-ready force, and I’m thankful to the LGBTQ Initiatives Team for helping us realize this opportunity to be a more inclusive force,” Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones said in a statement Monday.

I’m sure our enemies are shaking in their boots knowing our military is wasting time and resources to be more inclusive by allowing its members to use preferred pronouns in their email signatures.

I’m sorry, but our military should have more important things to do than to pander to LGBTQ servicemembers. This is the kind of nonsense that justifies people’s opposition to allowing transgender people in the military in the first place. It’s not enough for them to serve our country, they have to have the military waste time, money and resources in the name of “inclusivity” to make these people feel better about themselves.

As far as I’m concerned, if you’re triggered by pronouns, you don’t belong in the military.

