VodkaPundit

THURSDAY AT 3:30PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Special Guest(s)

By Stephen Green Dec 22, 2021 9:25 AM ET

This week’s “Five O’Clock Somewhere” is a Christmas extravaganza with not one but two special guests sitting in the infamous Seat of Uncomfortable Ecstasy.

Just not at the same time, I’m told, because that might get weird.

And probably not in a good way.

A shame, isn’t it?

If you can’t make this week’s marathon Live Chat, Kruiser and I totally understand — it ’tis the season, after all.

But if you can, we promise the usual marathon Live Chat full of good cheer and strong drink.

See you Thursday — can’t wait!

P.S. If you aren’t already a VIP Gold supporter, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Tags: PODCAST VIP GOLD
TRENDING
Editor's Choice