The Morning Briefing: Jussie Smollett Should Spend the Rest of His Pathetic Life In Prison

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. My mac and cheese pole dancing franchise is about to take off.

It is no secret that I am pretty much done with whatever the heck it is that American leftists are up to these days. I don’t want to reach across the aisle. I don’t want to find common ground.

I just want them gone.

The cornerstone of leftist illogic is the assertion that everyone who disagrees with them is racist. Yeah, people who have an IQ above 4 know that’s ridiculous. Fortunately for the Democrats, their target demographic is in the sub-4 range.

The most ridiculous thing to emerge from the “THEY’RE ALL RACISTS!” era is the notion that certain crimes should be designated “hate crimes.” The concept is that violent crimes committed against designated victim groups are extra special awful and motivated by hate. Rational people are of the opinion that all violent crimes are hateful and awful. The motivation of the criminal matters not. Just lock ’em up once they’re convicted by a jury of their peers.

A leftist cottage industry has emerged in the hate crime era. Faking hate crimes has become a boilerplate liberal way of getting the “THEY’RE ALL RACISTS!” b.s. narrative into the mainstream media. It’s become so pervasive that it’s pretty safe to dismiss the news of any hate crime as a hoax.

The most prominent hate crime hoax in recent years was committed by B-list actor Jussie Smollett. Smollett thought that he could up his Q-Rating by pretending that he was attacked by Trump supporters when he was on his way home from a Subway in Chicago.

Smollett’s low-grade intellect allowed him to believe that a story about an attack by random MAGA dudes IN CHICAGO would be something he could sell to the public.

That didn’t work out well for him:

Jussie Smollett was found guilty by a jury of his peers of five felony counts out of the six brought against him by the state of Illinois for faking an anti-gay, racist hate crime against himself. Smollett’s outrageous lies alarmed the city of Chicago and the world, and he’s finally facing the music. Smollett hired two brothers to wear red hats and attack him on a city street in the middle of a polar vortex while shouting racial slurs and screaming “This is MAGA country!” in order to make people believe he was attacked by white Trump supporters.

I won’t mince words: Smollett is a garbage human being for doing this.

Unfortunately, the law won’t punish him accordingly for his crimes. Here is where I am on that issue:

Anyone who fakes a hate crime should get double the legal punishment for the hate crime. #JussieSmollett — SFK (@stephenkruiser) December 9, 2021

Lock these grifters up forever. If we made that policy, it might end this hate crime hoax plague. We can’t make leftists honest because lying is the only way they can get out their message.

But maybe we can use the threat of prison showers to get them to take it down a notch.

Happy weekend.

Everything Isn’t Awful

In Spain, a dog fell into frozen lake and couldn’t get out. These two police officers dove into the freezing waters — and risked their own lives to save it. Heroes are everywhere. ❤️🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/fRo4IG3t5I — Goodable (@Goodable) December 9, 2021

