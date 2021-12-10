Podcasts
Premium

'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #23: Nobody Is Afraid of Joe Biden

By Stephen Kruiser Dec 10, 2021 5:54 AM ET

The “Unwoke Comedy Tour” had its first show in Hillsdale, MI last weekend and we had a lot of fun. We share some stories about that and then we get into some of the news.

Joe Biden talked to Vladimir Putin and we have our crackerjack assessment of that cluster-you-know-what.

via GIPHY

It sure would be a lot more fun if we had a real president while Putin is flexing but MEAN TWEETS and ORANGE MAN BAD and stuff.

We also ponder what the a**hole factor is on Twitter. There has to be a numerical value that can be assigned to the degradation of our personalities on social media and we’re gonna find it because America needs us for stuff like that.

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: Gab, ParlerMeWe
TRENDING
Editor's Choice