Lock Up the Dangerous Vaccinated! They're Killing People!

“Get the vaccine! If not for yourself, do it to protect others!”

I got the vaccine. Felt terrible after second shot. Would do it again in a second to protect both myself and others. — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) September 1, 2021

Actually, Chris, you might be protecting yourself but endangering others.

The appearance of the highly transmissible omicron variant has highlighted a phenomenon among the vaccinated: asymptomatic cases of COVID-19.

This is an extremely dangerous situation!

At least unvaccinated people generally have the decency to come down with symptoms, alerting themselves and those around them that they may be carrying WuFlu.

Meanwhile, the filthy vax pass blithely among us, unconcerned that they could be walking Petri dishes. This is an even more terrifying situation when taken in combination with what we’ve known for quite some time: vaccinated people are every bit as able to transmit COVID-19 as are unvaccinated people.

Sick of the virtue signaling and the messaging that getting the vaccine protects others. IT DOES NOT.

Here's your man Fauci affirming that you are a spreader. Stop loving division and passports. pic.twitter.com/Q26QR5EhVv — I_see_through_this (@Iseethruthis) December 2, 2021

“So the issue with a person who is vaccinated, who gets infected, the level of virus in the nasal pharynx of that person is relatively equivalent to an unvaccinated person, which means … that that person very well might be able to transmit it, and in fact, we have documented cases where a vaccinated infected person did transmit,” says the sage Dr. Fauci in an interview.

He then puts an even finer point on it: “The level of virus in the nasal pharynx is the same level as the level of virus in the nasal pharynx of an unvaccinated person. So, you can make a reasonable assumption that they can be equivalent in how they transmit.”

And that vaccinated COVID spreader probably won’t even realize how dangerous he or she is to the unvaccinated.

“The good news is that if you are fully vaccinated, you are protected against severe Covid, hospitalization and death,” said U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Rochelle Walensky in a White House briefing last summer. But, “If you are not vaccinated, you remain at risk.”

Just how much risk? NPR reported:

“There is a clear message that is coming through: This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC’s director, said at a Friday briefing of the White House COVID-19 Response Team. “Our biggest concern is we are going to continue to see preventable cases, hospitalizations and sadly deaths among the unvaccinated.”

Maybe we should prevent some of it by locking down the vaccinated?

More than 99% of recent deaths were among the unvaccinated, infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said earlier this month on NBC’s Meet the Press, while Walensky noted on Friday that unvaccinated people accounted for over 97% of hospitalizations.

Bloody murder! Millions of innocent unvaccinated Americans are in danger of being killed by self-protecting vaccinated sociopaths every day they are permitted to walk freely among us. Isn’t it time we took a serious look at keeping the vaccinated out of our restaurants, theaters, schools, and workplaces?