Biden Administration Not Bothered by U.S. Companies Coddling China

President Joe Biden is genuflecting to Beijing again.

The administration decided not to pressure companies to drop their sponsorship of the 2022 Genocide Games, also known as the Beijing Olympics.

“What individual companies do is entirely up to them. We’re not going to pressure them one way or another,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Thursday. “So if a company decides — as many companies have — that they want to make a statement against human rights abuses, then that would be great. But we’re not going to be pushing anyone to make that decision.”

Truly despicable. Future generations will look back on this moral cowardice in shame. pic.twitter.com/WE33xQmbyR — John Cooper (@thejcoop) December 10, 2021

The unfortunate decision comes just hours after Sen. Marco Rubio called on companies sponsoring the Olympics to pull their advertising dollars from the spectacle unless the games are relocated away from Beijing.

Due to China’s repression of Muslims in the Xinjiang region, the Florida Republican accused the American corporations of “promoting and glorifying a genocidal regime.”

“It is not a stretch to say that Airbnb, Alibaba, Allianz, Atos, Bridgestone, Coca-Cola, Intel, NBC, Omega, Panasonic, Procter & Gamble, Toyota, Samsung, and Visa are now ignoring an ongoing genocide in the blind pursuit of profits,” Rubio said in a Wednesday letter.

Many of our most important companies are now so addicted to #China that they consistently lobby for and support policies that are bad for America pic.twitter.com/GAEKuSQNis — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 9, 2021

Raimondo, meanwhile, said she is “proud” of Biden for announcing what’s really a meaningless “diplomatic boycott of the games,” calling it a “really smart decision.”

Asked if she has any concerns that China may retaliate against the U.S. boycott with economic measures, the commerce secretary said no.

“The great power struggle between the United States and China is the most consequential event in our lifetime,” China expert Helen Raleigh wrote Thursday at The Federalist. “Ambiguity in policies and mixed signals could lead to disastrous consequences. The Biden administration needs to show clarity, commitment, and coherence in its China policy.

