Titleist Goes Woke, Bans 'Let's Go Brandon' From Personalized Golf Balls

In September, an NBC reporter claimed she “misheard” chants of “F**k Joe Biden!” at the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega as “Let’s go, Brandon!” As a result, the phrase went from a viral social media meme to a chart-topping song on iTunes. It’s on shirts, bumper stickers, and face masks and has made its way into the House chamber. But woke companies are trying to prevent their customers from using their products with the phrase. Last month, at-home exercise bike company Peloton banned users from using the hashtag #LetsGoBrandon on their profiles. Now, golf equipment brand Titleist is preventing its customers from using “Let’s Go Brandon” on personalized golf balls.

“So @Titleist has now banned the phrase ‘Let’s go Brandon!’ on their golf balls,” Republican strategist Caleb Hull reported on Twitter Wednesday, along with a screenshot showing that his order for personalized golf balls had been rejected.

So @Titleist has now banned the phrase "Let's go Brandon!" on their golf balls. https://t.co/5zg5BTVgpe pic.twitter.com/a92IKb7QGp — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) December 8, 2021

I attempted to create my own order of personalized golf balls from the Titleist website and found that upon entering “Let’s Go Brandon” into the field, the following message came up in red:

Sorry, one or more of the words you have chosen cannot be used. Please see our Terms and Conditions to learn more about what we will imprint.

According to the terms and conditions, Acushnet Company, which owns the Titleist brand, says it “reserves the right to reject orders for imprints on our products that may, in our sole discretion, be inconsistent with our company values or brand identity, including, but not limited to logos, designs and/or personalizations that are negative in nature, advocate violence or illegal activity, or are slurs, hateful, threatening, libelous, defamatory, vulgar, obscene or pornographic.”

According to Hull, he was able to order customized golf balls from Titleist with “Let’s Go Brandon” on them a month ago.