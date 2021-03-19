The Morning Briefing: Time To Tell Idiot King Biden That He's Awful At His Job

Top O’ the Briefing

Biden the Buffoon Is Most Wearisome

Happy, happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I’m going to find out who stole bingo from the Catholics.

First, a programming note. I’m heading to Michigan today to see my family. This was a trip that was canceled due to COVID at the beginning of the plague last year. Yeah, we all thought we’d get around to it sooner. I’m going to take the first three days of next week off from the Briefing. As in the beginning of the month, VodkaPundit and Bryan Preston will guest host on Monday and Tuesday, while our editor Paula Bolyard will handle the hump day duties. I’ll be back here next Thursday morning. I will be doing some VIP content whilst enjoying the gorgeous Michigan March weather.

I haven’t packed to go anywhere in a year and I’m hoping it’s just like riding a bike. Also, I have a sick cat and they still aren’t serving booze in the main cabin on domestic flights so this going to be a cranky day.

The topic at hand is that I’m really tired of the puppet show’s occupation of the White House. A lucid Joe Biden would have been a big enough nightmare as president. The people who are controlling the empty, babbling shell that resembles Joe Biden really seem to be intent on hastening the demise of the American experiment.

I’m a little sick of it.

We probably don’t have to look too far to find out who is pulling his strings. Yesterday, der Bidengaffer referred to his number two in command as “President Harris.” Just another slip of the tongue or is she sitting at his desk in the Oval Office every day while he’s on the floor trying to not choke on Legos? Maybe she’s got some kind of dominatrix cosplay thing going on with him and she threatens to punish him if he doesn’t call her President Harris.

The Drooler in Chief’s verbal slip-ups are not amusing and they shouldn’t be ignored. As I have written many times, Biden’s age-related foibles are fair game for ridicule because of his job. If he were a Walmart greeter who didn’t know the president’s name we could blow it off. It’s a bit disturbing when the President of the United States can’t remember who the President of the United States is. And it’s very embarrassing when the official White House transcript has to cover for him.

Biden’s babbling is problematic enough. Heaven forbid that we have to rely on quick thinking and verbal orders from a president who can’t even read a script without shoving all of the feet in the room into his mouth.

When Grandpa Gropes isn’t exacerbating the crisis at the border hour by hour, he’s giving buyers’ remorse to labor unions who supported his presidential run. The latest is the United Auto Workers union, which Matt wrote about over at Townhall.

Biden’s only real success thus far is with the COVID-19 vaccine distribution. He owes his predecessor a huge debt of gratitude for that. Team Biden has merely taken an established success that Trump handed them and overseen its natural progression.

Biden’s only real response to the pandemic has been to bark about masks like a seal doing a show at Sea World. Spoiler alert, he’s wrong about that too.

Can we really take four years of this? Or four minutes of a “President Harris” after that?

Nobody is going to wake us up from this nightmare anytime soon. The only real hope for America is if the Republicans can steamroll the 2022 midterms and start playing a little impeachmentpalooza of their own.

If that doesn’t happen, that burning toast smell is only going to get stronger.

Everything Isn’t Awful

#NationalTreasure

🎶 Ice cream, ice cream, ice cream, ice creeeeeeeeeam 🎶 Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream is collaborating with the Queen of Country @DollyParton! https://t.co/XBZiNu6e0z — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 18, 2021

PJ Media

Bomb Canada. Canadian Father JAILED for Violating a Court Order to Use His Trans Child’s Preferred Pronouns

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #168: Journalism Wasn’t Murdered, It Committed Suicide

Witch Hunt? Calif. Bill May Exclude Conservative Christians From Police Departments

The Progressives’ Fatal Conceit

Rush Limbaugh Cannot Be Replaced, But This Radio Host Will Take His Three-Hour Slot

Texas Rep Uses the ‘Rope-Tree’ Metaphor and Is Accused of Extolling Violence

WATCH OUT: Senate Confirms Anti-Religious Bigot Becerra to Lead HHS

Watch Rand Paul Challenge Dr. Fauci Over Mask Wearing: ‘You Parade Around in Two Masks for Show’

Montana, Texas, 19 Other States Sue Biden for Canceling the Keystone XL Pipeline

The Media Is Still Guilty in the Fake Trump Quotes Scandal

Elderly San Francisco Asian Woman Gives Attacker the Street Justice He Deserves

Conservative Media at the Crossroads

Texas, California Blackouts Reveal Fatal Flaw in Biden’s Energy Plans

Netflix’s ‘The Last Blockbuster’ Doc Is Such a Baller Move

Townhall Mothership

Bingo. We Must Destroy the Left at All Costs

Watch This Bizarre Moment Terry McAuliffe Had on St. Patrick’s Day

Amnesty Bills Pass U.S. House of Representatives

#BananaRepublicUpdate. Rep. Eric Swalwell Escapes Effort to Kick Him Off Intel Committee

The Left Comes For Their Own: Alexi McCammond Resigns As Teen Vogue Editor Before First Day

South Carolina House Approves Open Carry Bill

Editorial Against Guns In Schools Nothing More Than Fearmongering

Increase Gun Ownership, Not Gun Control To Protect Asian Americans

Baller. Ron DeSantis Brings out the Flamethrower in New Op-Ed

DHS Sec Admits Releasing Untested Illegal Aliens Into US, Number Who Are Positive Is Concerning, So Are the Terrorists

Romance isn’t dead, people. Tinder Is Giving Away Pairs of COVID Tests to Get People to Go on Actual Dates Again

New Data Further Calls Into Question Joe Biden’s Edicts on Mask-Wearing

If There’s a Social Grievance Behind the Atlanta Shooting, It’s Misogyny Not Racism

Biden’s Gag Order On The Border Patrol

Gallup Survey: Republicans Underestimate COVID Risks While Democrats Overestimate Them

Can The G-20 Save The Filibuster — And The Senate From Itself?

AP: The Progressive Project Of Throwing Justice Breyer Under The Bus Is Real, And It’s Spectacular

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese delegation both dunk on United States using Black Lives Matter as evidence

‘Great work, guys!’ CDC breaks news about who ‘may be at increased risk for mental and physical health problems’

‘It’s CLEAR’: Richard Grenell has discovered Sleepy Joe Biden’s preferred pronoun and ROFL

VIP

American Experts Tout China’s and Israel’s COVID Passports to Justify Imposing Them Here

Social Conservatives Hate to Say We Told You So, But the Record Speaks for Itself

GOLD LIVE NOW: ‘Five O’Clock Somewhere’ with Kruiser, Preston, VodkaPundit

GOLD Hollywood: We Take Diversity As Seriously As We Take Sexual Harrassment

Around the Interwebz

Darkness Falls: One Year Later

LOL. JetBlue, New York’s “hometown airline,” considers joining other businesses and fleeing to Florida

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’: Nickelodeon Planning Multiple Animated Series & Films In Franchise Expansion

The EU is behaving like a psychopath

Should You Put Coffee Grounds on Your Plants?

Crocs Are Coming for Your Dog’s Feet

Bee Me

SMH every year when I see conservatives get excited about tax refunds too.

Americans Excitedly Anticipate Getting Paid With Their Own Money https://t.co/uxKVbtj8AX — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 18, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Tunes

The cancel crowd started squawking about Toby Keith for a hot minute yesterday so I thought this was fitting.

Pomegranates are just too much work.

___

Kruiser on Gab

Kruiser on Parler

Kruiser on MeWe

Kruiser on Twitter

Kruiser on Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.