THURSDAY AT 3:30PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, Preston, VodkaPundit

Stephen Kruiser, Bryan Preston, and I — Your Friendly Neighborhood VodkaPundit — are tanned, rested, and ready for another Director’s Extended Cut of our “Five O’Clock Somewhere” video live chat.

Just for our VIP Gold members, of course, because you’re the best.

Also, I lied.

Kruiser and Bryan might be tanned, living in Arizona and Texas, like they do.

But here on the Front Range, we were the lucky recipients of two-plus feet of snow over the weekend, and we’re getting more as I type these words on Wednesday morning.

While everyone else is enjoying a time of year they usually call “spring,” here on the Front Range we’re experiencing a time of year we call “PSYCH!”

I’m not complaining. If I didn’t love the crazy, why would I be having so much fun each week with Kruiser and Bryan?

If you’re not already a VIP Gold member and sick of missing out on all the fun, use the promo code LOYALTY for 25% off of your subscription.

We’ll take your questions until we just can’t any longer, and knowing us that’ll be a very long time.

See you Thursday — can’t wait!