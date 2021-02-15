The Morning Briefing: Post Apocalypse GOP 2021—Graham's In, McConnell's Out

The GOP In Bidenland

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Going forward, the dress code will be strictly enforced.

I hope everyone had a romantic impeachment weekend.

What a fun one that was, huh? Perhaps the most bizarre aspect of the end of Impeachment 2, TDS Boogaloo is that there are so many Democrats in the country who actually thought it was going to work. I wasn’t much of a participant on social media over the weekend but I did keep an eye on it all once the impeachment trial wrapped up. The nonstop meltdowns from Dems who really believed that they were going to get all of the Senate Republicans to join in their mass delusion and convict Trump were positively Schadenfreudilicious to watch.

American leftists are so insulated in their ideological bubbles that they believe the fantastical false narratives that are constantly being belched forth from the likes of CNN and the editorial board of The Washington Post. That’s why they thought they had a real shot at permanently barring ORANGE MAN BAD from playing in any future reindeer games.

Here’s a tissue, emo little Dems, now run along and wipe your noses while the adults are speaking.

An unintended consequence of this latest impeachment charade was to make it very clear which Republicans can’t be trusted. Sure, we knew about Romney and Murkowski, but the trial flushed a couple more out of the squish bushes. So, thank you Democrats, for being unable to control your toddler urges. You’ve done your opponents a great service.

Two of the GOP stalwarts of the Trump era — Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham — took divergent paths after the Senate trial wrapped. Both were completely transformed during Trump’s time in office, continually surprising conservatives who previously hadn’t been fans of either.

There had been rumors for a couple of weeks that we’d lost McConnell but they were just that. He made it official with his remarks after the trial, which I wrote about on Sunday:

Let me begin with the second thing first: “They did this because they had been fed wild falsehoods by the most powerful man on Earth — because he was angry he’d lost an election.” With one sentence, the man formerly known as “Cocaine Mitch” has signaled that he’s decided to throw every devoted Trump supporter who still has questions about the myriad irregularities in last year’s election under the bus. It’s perfectly acceptable to question some of Trump’s post-election rhetoric but the broad brush stroke McConnell uses here paints every one of us who is legitimately concerned about our election processes going forward as a kook. Worse yet, it’s rhetoric that is straight out of the Democratic National Committee’s Sacred Book of Talking Points. Just like that, the highest ranking Republican in the United States Senate told almost 75 million members of his own party to go straight to hell.

While McConnell’s work in helping Trump to overhaul the judiciary is greatly appreciated, it doesn’t excuse his reversion to his 2015 self.

That guy was useless.

Thankfully, Lindsey Graham doesn’t appear to be in the mood to join McConnell and shed the spine that he grew while Trump was president.

Matt wrote about that yesterday:

In the wake of the Democrat’s second failed attempt to impeach and remove President Trump, Lindsey Graham, in an appearance of Fox News Sunday, said that Democrats have now opened Pandora’s Box, and that by the standard they’ve set, Kamala Harris has met their requirement for impeachment. “The trial record was a complete joke,” Senator Graham said. “Hearsay on top of hearsay, and we’ve opened Pandora’s Box for future presidents and if you use this model, I don’t know how Kamala Harris doesn’t get impeached if Republicans take over the House because she actually bailed out rioters, and more of the rioters went back to the streets and broke somebody’s head open, so we’ve opened Pandora’s Box here, and I’m sad for the country.”

How refreshing: a Republican who understands that Democrats are the opposition, not fellow Republicans.

Honestly, if I had been given a choice as to which one of these two senators I could choose to fight from the minority with, I’d have picked Graham. As I wrote in my column though, it is rough to lose McConnell because he just spent four years showing us how good he can be.

There is a lot of work to be done in the next couple of years. Conservatives won’t accomplish much if the primary objective is to play nice.

We’re gonna miss you Mitch. Enjoy your brunches with Chuck Schumer.

Fun Fact

Nintendo started on September 23rd, 1889 as a playing card company https://t.co/v71GpR8vf0 pic.twitter.com/zooVDu6ftu — Evan Kirstel (@EvanKirstel) February 14, 2021

Is Gluttony Still One of the Seven Deadlies? Asking for Me.

Everything Isn’t Awful

5-year-old practices fire drills with his firefighter dad! 👨‍🚒 (Please note that this boy's dad is a professional and these moves should not be tried at home unless your parent is a firefighter too!)https://t.co/i9rZzYvW4s pic.twitter.com/32nT4fWUJ8 — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 14, 2021

PJM Linktank

Me: McConnell 3.0: Mitch the Squish Is Back to Disappoint

This escalated quickly on Saturday…

Shot: [UPDATED: DEAL REACHED] America Be Damned! Senate Votes to Call Witnesses and Prolong Impeachment Kabuki Drama.

Chaser: BREAKING: Senate Votes to Acquit Trump in Impeachment

Trump Celebrates Acquittal, Hints At Political Future

American Privilege

This is going to get uglier and I’m going to enjoy every minute of it. Lincoln Project Co-Founder Steve Schmidt Resigns

‘That’s not enough for you?!’ Trump Attorney Goes Apoplectic on ‘Slanted Media’ With Clueless CBS Interviewer

The Biden Immigration Plan Is Leading to a ‘Perfect Storm’ at the Border

I miss Melania. The Media Is Telling Us It’s OK to Love the First Lady Again

BUT THERE ARE NO DEATH PANELS OR SOMETHING. UK’s ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ Orders Drawing Anger

White House Press Aide Who Threatened Female Reporter Resigns

Newsom Recall Campaign Has Enough Signatures to Trigger a Special Election

Biden Administration Has ‘Deep Concerns’ About WHO Virus Origins Investigation in China

Food Network Star Denied Bail in Murder Case of Foster Care Victim Victoria Rose Smith

Senate Democrats Voted To Protect Grandma Killer Andrew Cuomo Last Week

Cuomo Alone: Calls Grow for New York’s Imperious Governor to Get Impeached and Prosecuted

Dr. Jill Biden Wants 14th Grade to Be Free for All. Fixing the Education System Would Do More Good

T.S. Eliot vs. Jewish Humor

‘Perseverance’ Rover to Land on Mars This Week

Woke At Last: Indiana’s Valparaiso University Cancels Crusader Nickname and Mascot

VIP

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 101: ‘Justified’ Star Nick Searcy On COVID Panic Porn and the Post-Pandemic Future of Entertainment

What Does This Biden Decision Mean for Rooting Out China’s Techno Spies?

Weekly Good News Round-Up!

The Fringe With Megan Fox, Episode 47: How To End Cancel Culture with Brett Smith

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion was the Fastest Growing Job Category on LinkedIn in During 2020

How Barack Obama Made Joe Biden The Biggest Threat to Our Republic

VIP Gold

The Morse Code Ep. 47: The Canceling of Carano

From the Mothership and Beyond

Guinea declares Ebola epidemic: First deaths since 2016

Schlichter: The Cons Are Alright

She’s a horrid woman. WATCH: Kamala Harris Blatantly Lies About the Trump Administration’s Vaccine Efforts

Cruz Reveals the Savage (and Hilarious) Questions Senators Had for Impeachment Witnesses

GOP Senator Censured by State Party Hours After Impeachment Vote

Granny Boxwine’s anguish delights me. WATCH: Pelosi Throws a Tantrum Over Giving Trump a ‘Slap on the Wrist’

In photos: Strong quake rocks Japan region hit by nuclear disaster

Biden Demands Congress Pass Gun Ban: “No Time To Wait”

Media Matters Goes After TikTok For Gun Posts

Second Amendment Foundation Vows To Sue Over Biden EOs

Kansas Considers Expanding Concealed Carry Reciprocity

Mercedes-Benz recalls almost 1.3 million U.S. cars over software fault

NYT Retracts Story First Published on Jan. 8 That Capitol Hill Police Officer Was Killed by a Fire Extinguisher Thrown by Protesters

Gina Carano Was Fired by Disney Because Her Popularity Extended the Reach of Conservatism

Department of Education Fights the White Supremacy of Math

Hot Take: That ‘Genius’ Who Put Gorilla Glue in Her Hair? NBC Blames ‘Oppression,’ ‘Trauma of Black Beauty Standards’

‘Systemic racism’ is a conspiracy theory

So This Is What It Took To Stop Slashing The Police Force In NYC

A History Lesson Regarding The Dallas Mavericks And The National Anthem

Biden’s Federal Vaccine Sites Unwelcome In Many States

Maher To Schmidt: “Where Did The Other Money Go?”

Pentagon releases 154 pages on UFO crashes; expert says findings may “change our lives forever”

Gov. Greg Abbott dunks on Minneapolis after ‘ironic’ announcement on police funding

Also more likely to know his own name. Matt Gaetz predicts that Trump is more likely to be a presidential candidate in 2024 than Biden

Not The Babylon Bee: Sean Penn calls on the Vatican to impeach evangelical Christians

Byron York notes the GOP may not be hurt by impeachment as much as Dems and the media hope

How a Monster-Repelling Cake Became a Lunar New Year Staple

Bee Me

Impeachment Sequel To Go Straight To DVD https://t.co/7NQ8cjLiHt — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 14, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Samson removes the gates of Gaza pic.twitter.com/fQkeDHjHYT — Stained Glass Zealot ♱ (@glass_zealot) February 14, 2021

This week needs to begin with some Rickles.

I don’t know how much longer I can be Lord of the Dance.

___

Kruiser on Gab

Kruiser on Parler

Kruiser on MeWe

Kruiser on Twitter

Kruiser on Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.