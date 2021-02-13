[UPDATED: DEAL REACHED] America Be Damned! Senate Votes to Call Witnesses and Prolong Impeachment Kabuki Drama.

Senate to America: LOL What Pandemic?

We actually pay these idiots:

BREAKING: Senate votes 55-45 to allow witnesses and more evidence for Trump impeachment case, slowing the progression of a trial that could have concluded Saturday. Five Republicans voted yes, including Lindsey Graham, who switched from an initial no vote https://t.co/3HfaYxaxQC pic.twitter.com/flGv46j7AX — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 13, 2021

It’s always a roll of the dice for America whenever either chamber of Congress is working. The concept of a true representative republic seems to have died somewhere around the time of the John Quincy Adams administration. With all that is going on in the United States right now — pandemic, ruined economy, rampant joblessness — one might think that our lawmakers would be laser focused on legislation to change these things.

Instead, we’re footing the bill for the longest political temper tantrum in American history.

CBS News:

In a surprise move on Saturday, the Senate voted to call witnesses in former President Trump’s impeachment trial. “Finally something unscripted,” Senator Mark Warner said after the 55-45 vote. The vote included four Republicans considered swing votes toward impeachment: Senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney and Ben Sasse. Unexpectedly, the fifth senator was Senator Lindsey Graham, a close Trump ally, who changed his vote from “nay” to “yea” because he wants the defense to call witnesses. The former president is facing a charge of incitement of insurrection over the deadly assault by pro-Trump rioters on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. The decision to call witnesses throws the timeline for the trial up in the air. Many in Washington had expected it to wrap up today, but the decision could mean the trial drags on for days, if not weeks.

You have a better chance of hitting the Powerball jackpot next week than the Senate Democrats have of getting a conviction in this sham trial. If I end up being wrong about that I will be the first to very publicly upbraid myself and my prognostication skills.

While it’s true that keeping them focused on this means that they can’t be screwing up other things at the breakneck pace the new president wishes they would, it is well beyond the time when we should be letting the Democrats get paid to work out their obvious daddy issues in public will all of their Trump Derangement Syndrome screeching. They can use that Cadillac health care that we’re paying for and get some private therapy.

Each day that this ridiculous trial goes on the deep divide in America becomes thousands of feet deeper. This is lasting damage that the Democrats are inflicting upon the country. We are so far into Bizarroworld that the reason the Dems want to punish Trump for not readily accepting the 2020 election results is that they have never accepted the 2016 results.

Anyone who thinks this tantrum ends when this trial is finally over is in for a surprise. We’re closer to a cure for COVID-19 and the common cold than we are for one for Trump Derangement Syndrome.

What the Democrats and their Republican Stockholm Syndrome sufferers (Graham being the exception) are exhibiting is a blatant disregard for the extremely fragile and potentially volatile state of things in America. Put simply, they are not reading the room.

Because they don’t care about anything beyond the Beltway.

Repeal the 17th Amendment. Good talk.

UPDATE: A deal has been reached to avoid calling witnesses.

The Hill:

House impeachment managers, former President Trump‘s legal team and top senators struck a deal on Saturday that will let the Senate bypass calling additional witnesses. The agreement comes after senators were caught flat-footed by a request from Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the House impeachment manager, to depose Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.), who has hammered Trump for his actions after the Capitol attack on Jan. 6. Instead, the Senate entered a statement Herrera Beutler released on Friday night into the trial record. The move will allow the Senate to bypass calling additional witnesses—a process that senators warned could prevent Trump’s second impeachment trial for days if not a number of weeks.

Given the fact that this trial never should have happened in the first place everything else I wrote in the post still stands.

___

