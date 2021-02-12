The Kruiser Kabana Episode 101: 'Justified' Star Nick Searcy On COVID Panic Porn and the Post-Pandemic Future of Entertainment

The Kabana’s 100th episode celebration rolls right into episode 101 with style. You all know Peabody Award-winning Nick Searcy as one of the stars of FX’s Justified, which is one of the greatest shows in television history, as far as I’m concerned. Nick has enjoyed a long career in film and television. He’s been very busy since Justified wrapped up, doing things like appearing in 2017’s The Shape of Water, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Nick has enjoyed all of this Hollywood success while being a very open and outspoken conservative, which is no small thing.

We start off with politics here, but I really wanted to pick Nick’s brain about what film and television production, as well as live entertainment, might look like whenever we finally emerge from this Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu hell.

We also talked about one of Nick’s latest projects, America, America, God Shed His Grace on Thee, which you can learn more about here.

Like many of us, Nick is weaning himself off of “old school” social media. He’s recently set up shop over at Locals.

Nick has also made the move to Gab.

This was a lot of fun for me. I’ve been thinking about most of this stuff for many months now and I enjoyed bouncing it off of Nick.

Enjoy!

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.