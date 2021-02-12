Cuomo Alone: Calls Grow for New York's Imperious Governor to be Impeached and Prosecuted

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo may have an International Emmy to his name. He may have a book deal and he may be the scion of a major political dynasty, and he may have had the adoring press only a major Democrat or movie star can truly take for granted.

He may also be facing impeachment and jail time.

Friday, the head of the state Republican Party called for Gov. Cuomo to be prosecuted for a raft of actual crimes, and to be impeached and removed from office.

The demand comes after , showing a recording of a private meeting between Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa and several Democrats in the New York State Legislature. In the recording, DeRosa purportedly told Democratic leaders “we froze” over concerns brought about by comments from then-President Donald Trump.

That sounds an awful lot like obstruction of justice, which would the lesser of crimes Cuomo could face. There’s the matter of the more than 12,000 nursing home deaths in his state, which despite Dr. Anthony Fauci’s raving endorsement, battles for the lead in COVID deaths to this day despite having less population than California and Texas, and a younger population than Florida — which has far fewer COVID deaths than New York despite (?) being more open than the other three big states for months.

“He needs to be held accountable for this decision,” Langworthy said. “This is one of the most serious errors ever committed. If last spring or early summer he had just said, ‘We’ve made a huge mistake here’ – which is something he’s incapable of. That day, he didn’t take any accountability. That’s the true sense of a leader. Can they be accountable for their own actions and their own mistakes?” New York State Senator Robert Ortt echoed the call for accountability, saying the Senate needs to vote to revoke Cuomo’s emergency powers. “After this report, it is clear the Majority must convene a special session and join us in doing so immediately,” Ortt said.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R) has joined calls for Cuomo to go-go. It’s not beyond possibility for congressional hearings to get going.

🚨🚨 My Statement on the bombshell @nypost reporting on Cuomo’s cover-up 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/brOrGZjeBo — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) February 12, 2021

New York is under Democrat control. But. New York’s own attorney general, an acolyte of Cuomo, recently published a blistering report on his conduct of the COVID pandemic, specifically, how his administration undercounted the deaths in nursing homes on his watch by about 50%. That could also be a deliberate cover-up.

New York’s nursing home deaths have been the subject of outside scrutiny for months. An Associated Press investigation published in May found that the Cuomo administration ordered more than 4,300 recovering COVID patients to be sent back into nursing homes, despite concerns over whether some of those patients were still contagious. In the James report released Thursday, the New York Department of Health (DOH) is essentially accused of juking the stats by omitting nursing home patients who died from the coronavirus while in hospital. “Preliminary data obtained by O.A.G. suggests that many nursing home residents died from Covid-19 in hospitals after being transferred from their nursing homes, which is not reflected in D.O.H.’s published total nursing home death data,” the AG’s office wrote in a summary of the report.

Then there’s the matter of who has motivation to hurt the egotistical governor.

Everyone has motivation to hurt the guy.

New York pols in both parties have reasons to take him down. He’s been in office forever. Democrats may want him gone so they can move up. Republicans want him gone to blunt his and the Democrats’ power and so they can have a shot at his office. Media do eventually get tired of long-term officeholders no matter how terrifying they are.

Democrats in the Biden administration may want him out of the way for Harris’ 2024 White House run.

Who has reason to defend him? Well, other than his brother at CNN, not a whole lot.

By the way, how will the Cuomo News Network handle this particular story?

Then there’s the simple matter, apart from politics, of actual accountability. Cuomo evidently orchestrated lies to the state and the feds about his policies, which were criticized at the time for killing thousands of seniors in New York nursing homes.

Thousands.

Every single one of those families deserves accountability.

There’s also this.

And Andrew Cuomo is not a sympathetic figure at all. He’s a loudmouth tyrant, to be honest, who doesn’t need Valentine’s Day to fall in love with the sound of his own voice. Last time he publicly opined on all this, he said, and I quote, “Who cares where they died?”

Thousands of families certainly care.

Cuomo’s current term, his third, is up in 2022. Will he last that long or will all his enemies encircle him and take him down?

Meanwhile on the other leftist coast, another big blue state governor, Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, looks more and more like he’s facing recall. Nobody apart from lobbyists has much motivation to defend him either.

If you’re Kamala Harris, all this is looking pretty good. Sure, it hurts the party’s image, but you’ll have a fawning press to buff that damage right out. Pay no attention to the Republicans redrawing congressional districts in the 31 states they control after 2020.

Life is getting very interesting for the Democrat ruling class, in a late Roman Empire sort of way, where everyone plots and schemes against one another to claim the precarious throne. Invincibility is certain and overpowering, until it’s not.