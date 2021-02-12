Weekly Good News Round-Up!

It’s that time again for all the good news no one told you about this week.

Want to escape the earth and all its troubles for a while? Check out NASA’s ultra high definition videos of space. This is so cool. NASA has been monitoring the sun for over a decade and they’ve made this time-lapse movie of our nearest star over ten years.

As of June 2020, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory — SDO — has now been watching the Sun non-stop for over a full decade. From its orbit in space around the Earth, SDO has gathered 425 million high-resolution images of the Sun, amassing 20 million gigabytes of data over the past 10 years. This information has enabled countless new discoveries about the workings of our closest star and how it influences the solar system. With a triad of instruments, SDO captures an image of the Sun every 0.75 seconds. The Atmospheric Imaging Assembly (AIA) instrument alone captures images every 12 seconds at 10 different wavelengths of light. This 10-year time lapse showcases photos taken at a wavelength of 17.1 nanometers, which is an extreme ultraviolet wavelength that shows the Sun’s outermost atmospheric layer — the corona. Compiling one photo every hour, the movie condenses a decade of the Sun into 61 minutes. The video shows the rise and fall in activity that occurs as part of the Sun’s 11-year solar cycle and notable events, like transiting planets and eruptions. The custom music, titled “Solar Observer,” was composed by musician Lars Leonhard

I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything as beautiful as these solar flares up close.

What about 4K video of the moon?

There are so many great videos to choose from that will lower your blood pressure instantly. Enjoy the wonder here.

Happy Birthday to Sister André from France who turned 117 yesterday and celebrated with Champagne, red wine, baked Alaska, and mass. Sister André survived COVID with such mild symptoms she “didn’t even know she was infected.”

🎂 At age 117, a French nun is toasting her longevity and COVID-19 recovery with Champagne, baked Alaska and prayer. ➡️ https://t.co/dl1DLEMwCZ#covid #goodnews Via @AP_Europe — Alexander Verbeek 🌍 (@Alex_Verbeek) February 11, 2021

Ben Shapiro has hired Gina Carano, who was fired by LucasFilm because she’s conservative in Hollywood, to produce and star in a movie for the Daily Wire. This is how you fight back against Cancel Culture. Make your own. Shapiro is offering a 25% discount today for anyone who signs up for his premiere service that offers conservative content including movies. His entrance to the entertainment movie producing world was Run Hide Fight, which got good reviews.

This is the way https://t.co/qyClNgGiG3 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 12, 2021

Those of us up here in the frozen tundra section of the world are always looking for things to be happy about while we’re freezing. Have you ever seen ice balls? What the heck is this? This is so neat!

And check out these photos I took while walking my puppy. How do birds stay warm in this frigid weather while swimming? It blows my mind.

Winter is beautiful pic.twitter.com/jluuYgyupk — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) February 12, 2021

If you have any good news you’d like to share, please do so in the comments. See you next week!