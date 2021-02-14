How Barack Obama Made Joe Biden The Biggest Threat to Our Republic

It wasn’t that long ago that Joe Biden was campaigning on his being a uniter willing to work with both parties, but instead he’s proven that unity and compromise were never his intention at all. Only in office less than a month, he has made over fifty executive actions, breaking records and shattering historical precedent.

How did Joe Biden go from having a reputation of being a moderate Democrat who could work with both parties to being the biggest threat to our Constitutional Republic?

It all goes back to Barack Obama.

While running for president, Barack Obama promised to transform America. Of course, upon entering the presidency, he learned that accomplishing his radical agenda through the legislative process was extremely difficult. Despite having the majority in both the House and Senate, it took an extraordinary amount of backroom dealing and promises to get enough Democrats on board to pass the bill. When the GOP won back the House in 2010, things got a lot more difficult. The so-called constitutional law professor saw Congress as an obstacle to his radical plans, rather than a necessary check on his power as president. Barack Obama was not a man of compromise, so for the remainder of his presidency, he abused his authority by repeatedly bypassing Congress to enact his agenda.

“We are not just going to be waiting for legislation in order to make sure that we’re providing Americans the kind of help that they need,” Obama said in 2014. “I’ve got a pen, and I’ve got a phone. And I can use that pen to sign executive orders and take executive actions and administrative actions that move the ball forward in helping to make sure our kids are getting the best education possible, making sure that our businesses are getting the kind of support and help they need to grow and advance, to make sure that people are getting the skills that they need to get those jobs that our businesses are creating.”

This was such a blatantly unconstitutional promise that had many on the left cheering, despite the implications his actions would have on the presidency. Obama, who was rarely challenged from within his own party, used executive actions to implement the DACA program, increase the minimum wage, make alterations to Obamacare, impose new gun controls, and even illegally sign treaties without ratification. President Trump, upon taking office, reversed many of these illegal actions, and Joe Biden has since reinstated them, moving at an unprecedented pace with executive actions.

Barack Obama made this possible. Barack Obama proved that the Democratic Party doesn’t care about the Constitution or checks and balances, and there can never be too much ink in the executive pen as long as it’s being used to enact a radical agenda. Any Democrat president who takes this approach will never be held accountable by their own party or the media, so what’s the point of compromise? Why work with Republicans? Keep in mind, Joe Biden has a one-party government, and he’s still acting like a dictator. Imagine how much worse it will be should the GOP take back the House in 2022, and historically speaking, it is very likely that they will. At that point, Joe Biden will simply make the same excuse that Obama did: the ends justify the means, Constitution be damned.

