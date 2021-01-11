The Morning Briefing: Democrats Are OK With Billionaires If They Censor You

Democrats and Big Tech Unveil 2021 Fascist Agenda

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I have never owned a candelabra.

Anybody else up for pretending last week didn’t happen and just calling this the beginning of the year? It’s probably time that we start trying new ways to shake things up. A little collective denial might be just the thing.

We’re a little off the rails here in the United States of America these days. In fact, we may need to work on re-branding because “United” doesn’t seem to apply anymore. I know that President-elect Gropes has promised that we will get there but my crystal ball is seeing none of that.

Like most people over here I the Right side of the political aisle, I thought that the Democrats and their various media minions wouldn’t begin their gulag antics until after Inauguration Day.

The aforementioned crystal ball was completely out of whack on that one, and it’s past it’s warranty time.

Big Tech has been itching for the freedom to crackdown on all conservatives for quite some time now. The Democrats’ wins in Georgia on Tuesday night gave them the green light. Not that the Republicans were really keeping them in check. I’ve lamented more than once here that the Republicans weren’t doing much to rein them in other then making Dorsey, Zuck, and the gang show up to virtual hearings for the occasional upbraiding. Today’s “Bee Me” nails it.

The Democrat takeover of the Senate means they know they won’t even have to put up with that now and gave them the go-ahead to let their totalitarian freak flags fly.

It all began with Twitter banning President Trump’s personal account forever. Dorsey’s Thought Gestapo gave some “Blah, blah, blah…” reasoning, pretending that the ban had something to do with specific tweets, but we all know that they’ve just been waiting to do that and didn’t need an excuse. Both the ban and Twitter lying about it were expected.

Facebook soon followed, and there were no doubt many bottles of celebratory kombucha popped throughout Silicon Valley.

Getting rid of Trump didn’t satisfy the many-headed Tech monster though. They soon began going after other accounts that committed the sin of not being leftist, like Brandon Straka’s “Walk Away” Facebook page.

Then it got really ugly.

Conservatives have been setting up accounts on Parler for a couple of months now and the flood of new users there greatly increased once Trump got the boot. Parler’s newfound popularity made it the next target. Victoria summed it up well:

This is tyranny. This is groupthink. To sum up: Big Tech censored you and the president on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter

You left to go to other social media sites such as Parler, MeWe, Minds

Big Tech didn’t want you to leave for more freedom

Big Tech refused to let another social media platform, Parler, use their app stores

Big Tech then booted the social media site Parler from their servers Double standards abound. No one on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram was tossed off those platforms for protesting, rioting, looting, and vandalizing on behalf of Black Lives Matter and antifa. Lobbing Molotov cocktails wouldn’t get a group booted off a platform.

As I write this, Parler is offline. The site has promised to get back online with new servers but there is no guarantee of that. Gab.com is getting an influx of new users as well They’ve got their own servers but things are a little slow with all of the new business.

This has nothing to do with public safety and everything to do with an all-out assault on conservative speech. What’s been most disturbing is seeing half the country cheer this on. The Left is rejoicing over the idea of a one-party information flow. Don’t doubt for a moment that all of the elected Democrats in Washington aren’t gleeful about this as well. They’ve finally found some billionaires they won’t complain about. Marginalizing conservative voices has been a core component of their fever dream since Rush Limbaugh first began making talk radio popular and if their rich buddies can make it happen they’ll be on board with some wealth disparity.

Welcome to the New World Order. Let’s figure out a way to make it not last very long.

This Was Cool

#RIPTommyLasorda Los Angeles lit up blue all over last night in memory of Tommy. Amazing. https://t.co/G4O4MVJGzU — SFK (@stephenkruiser) January 9, 2021

Everything Isn’t Awful

This kindergartner spent almost 2 weeks making 200 New Year's cards for seniors. Then she broke her piggy bank to buy them a gift https://t.co/baU3wX9OJ3 pic.twitter.com/3NMU34rJrD — CNN International (@cnni) January 10, 2021

Bee Me

Senators Vow To Hold Big Tech Accountable By Flying Them To D.C. And Saying Mean Things To Themhttps://t.co/PZXW7v2pBc — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 10, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Let’s hope this week only lasts a week.

___

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.