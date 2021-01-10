'Vogue' Cover Photo of Kamala Harris Criticized for Making Her Appear Too White

Fashion magazine Vogue is being harshly criticized by the Left because the cover photo showing vice-president-elect Kamala Harris makes her look too white.

“What a mess up. [Editor-in-Chief] Anna Wintour must really not have Black friends and colleagues,” author Wajahat Ali wrote. Another tweeted, “Kamala Harris is about as light skinned as women of color come and Vogue still f—ed up her lighting. WTF is this washed out mess of a cover?”

Maybe they would have preferred Harris wear a Dashiki Dress and a Zulu hat. Would that have clued them in?

What a mess up. Anna Wintour must really not have Black friends and colleagues. https://t.co/8oCpEPkltU — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) January 10, 2021

Fox News:

“Vogue has Kamala Harris in some f—ing Converse. Someone needs to throw a cinderblock at Anna Wintour fr,” user miss mullet said. However, it wasn’t hated by everyone. One Twitter user said it spoke to her generation. “I had a pair of @Converse in middle school! #1984 now this is the #BRAND #GENZ WANTS!” She added it sets an example for realistic fashion.

I think Harris is making a statement about her ethnicity and race that is refreshing. Yes, a white woman could wear the same outfit — and many do — but isn’t that the point? There are a million ways Harris can express her “blackness” but as vice president-elect, maybe she wants to express something more universal, more inclusive.

Whatever she was trying for, it isn’t sitting well with the Left. There was a lot of criticism apparently, of the background drape.

New York Post:

“Kamala is our FIRST EVER WOMAN VICE PRESIDENT!” a person wrote on Vogue’s Instagram account. “PLEASE DO HER JUSTICE and REDO this cover! Put her in a background that is regal like she is! Your old drape from the CEO’s office is insulting.” Another reader wrote. “Love that she’s on the cover but why this one?! Y’all could’ve done WAYYYY BETTER.”

There was another photo of Harris that was a 3/4 shot. I’m not a fashionista but this one doesn’t appear much different.

Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris is our February cover star! Making history was the first step. Now Harris has an even more monumental task: to help heal a fractured America—and lead it out of crisis. Read the full profile: https://t.co/W5BQPTH7AU pic.twitter.com/OCFvVqTlOk — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) January 10, 2021

Harris and her staff also picked the background colors and look.

New York Post:

Harris also picked the green and pink backdrop of the print-edition shot because those are the colors of her college sorority — and she thought it would be fun to use them, a source said. “Our approach to working with Vice President-elect Harris and her team was to capture her as a leader and as a person, and as she was most comfortable, and so we collaborated closely on all creative decisions, including that she would dress and style herself for the shoot,” a Vogue source said.

Vogue denied to the Post that the magazine had lightened Harris’s skin — a bizarre and revealing charge from some black activists.

Ms. Wintour is being raked over the coals unnecessarily. All but the most radical black activists can see what Harris is trying to do with these photos. They humanize her. And they make her accessible to women of all colors.

Besides, we should all just lighten up. It’s a fashion photo, dummies.