Liberal Snowflakes Want Trump Digitally Removed From 'Home Alone 2'

In the novel 1984, whenever the Ministry of Truth wanted to destroy or rewrite history, it was the job of party members at the Ministry of Truth to make the necessary modifications and then destroy the original documents by shoving them into a memory hole where they are incinerated.

In the year 2021, tolerant liberals are calling for Donald Trump to be digitally removed from Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, in which he has a brief cameo when Kevin McAllister, played by Macauley Culkin, asks him for directions to the lobby in the Plaza Hotel in New York City, which Trump owned at the time the movie was filmed.

The Left has been triggered by Trump’s movie cameos for some time now, but since he got banned from Facebook and Twitter, the Left seems to be pursuing all sorts of Orwellian measures as if they want to erase Trump from history and eventually, memory.

CBC TV in Canada has already cut Trump’s cameo from its annual broadcast of the movie. According to the network, the scene “was edited to allow for commercial time within the format,” which the network had been doing since 2014. But, false claims that Trump incited an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol have ignited calls for Trump’s removal from the movie.

“He should be tried, imprisoned and digitally removed from Home Alone 2,” tweeted Twitter blue check Andrew Hunter Murray, a novelist.

“I won’t rest until he is removed from that scene,” said Matt Navarra, another left-wing blue check on Twitter,

Magazine writer Joseph Longo also said, “Digitally remove him from Home Alone 2 next” in a tweet that has been liked over half a million times.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is distributed by 20th Century Studios, which is now owned by Disney.

It is unlikely that such a thing will ever happen, though some claims that 20th Century Studios planned to remove Trump from the movie went viral on social media. The claims are not true, however.

Donald Trump has made several cameos in movies over the years. The following video, compiled by College Humor in 2015, has them all:

