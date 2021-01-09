Rush Limbaugh: The Swamp Is Really Scared of Trump, Here's Why

Rush Limbaugh addressed the craziness of the past few days on his show on Friday and concluded something I think most of us have come to realize: the swamp is scared.

While discussing Nancy Pelosi’s latest absurd push for impeachment, Rush pointed out that there’s not enough time for Democrats to boot Trump out of office and/or prevent him from seeking the presidency again.

“So they gotta do this in 11 days. So they’ve gotta call the House together, then they got to get the Senate to go ahead and convict for this. And then they want a proviso that Trump cannot seek the presidency ever again,” Rush said.

“I swear. The entire Washington establishment is poised. They are recoiling in fear. They are cowering in fear in the corners. They are scared to death of Donald Trump. They are scared to death of you.”

Rush then addressed Pelosi’s bizarre suggestion that she has the military on standby in case Trump wants to launch a nuclear attack. “Who are we gonna nuke?” Trump asked. “The little pot-bellied dictator, Kim Jong-un?”

Pelosi is obviously not afraid Trump will launch a nuclear attack. So what are they afraid of? According to Rush, “They’re terrified that Trump is gonna unleash classified documents. You know, he’s got a bevy of ’em, folks. He’s got classified documents about the hoax, the four-year coup […] the four-year effort to get the election results of 2016 overturned. There are all kinds of people who broke the law, all kinds of people who are quaking in their boots. They’re worried silly that Trump is gonna unleash some of these classified documents.”

Rush also says they’re terrified Trump will pardon people “dangerous to the establishment.”

“Why did they want to stop Trump in the first place? Because they didn’t want what they have been up to (which is no good) for years to ever come out.”

“They didn’t want Trump to discover it and release it,” Rush continued. “They remain petrified for the next 12 days that Trump is going to release — somehow, someway — what he knows about these people. In other words, they’re worried to death that he’s got a card or two to play here yet, including the pardon power. They’ve got a lot of stuff to keep covered up.”

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis