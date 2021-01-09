Columns

The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 42: The Post Viking-Hat Insurrection Podcast with Stephen Kruiser

By Megan Fox Jan 09, 2021 12:16 AM ET

Well, this wasn’t what I had planned for this week but I guess there’s nothing else to talk about except the worst insurrection plot in the history of humanity, where the fashion accessories were weirdly Paleolithic.

Stephen Kruiser and I get into our thoughts, argue a little, and only the patient listener will get the special treat of hearing what Kruiser sounds like after several shots of whiskey. Wait for it. It’s worth it.

Tune in and as always leave your comments or questions for me below!

